NFL betting trends for Week 4

Buffalo (-3½, 52½) at Las Vegas: The Bills are on an 8-2-2 ATS run in regular-season road games. Buffalo’s first three games have gone over the total after 13 of the previous 17 games went under. The Raiders’ first three games also have gone over after six of the last seven games of 2019 went under. Edge: Bills and over.

Indianapolis (-2½, 43) at Chicago: The Bears are on a 6-14 spread skid since late 2018, but they’re 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in 2020. Chicago also is on an 18-8 under run. The Bears are 2-4 as underdogs after covering four of the previous five in the role. Edge: Under.

New Orleans (-4, 54) at Detroit: The Saints dropped their first road game after covering their last seven as a visitor in 2019. New Orleans is on an 8-2 over run. The over is 13-6 in Lions games since 2019. Edge: Over and Saints.

Arizona (-3½, 51) at Carolina: Kliff Kingsbury is 12-6-1 ATS since taking over as Cardinals coach. The Panthers are on a 2-8-1 spread skid and are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five home games. Seven of the last eight Carolina games have gone over the total. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-3, 49): The Jaguars have covered their last three and four of the past five as underdogs. The Bengals are 1-5 in their last six games as favorites. The over is 5-2 in Cincinnati’s last seven games. Edge: Slight to over and Jaguars.

Cleveland at Dallas (-4½, 56): The Browns are on a 6-12-1 spread slide and have failed to cover their last four and five of their past six as underdogs. The over is 6-3 in the last nine Cowboys home games, and Dallas is 3-8 in its past 11 games as the favorite. Edge: Over.

Minnesota at Houston (-3½, 53½): The Vikings are on an 8-3 over streak. The Texans are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games as favorites. Edge: Over.

Seattle (-6½, 54) at Miami: The Seahawks are riding a 6-2-1 ATS streak on the road. Seattle also is on a 17-8 over run. The Dolphins are 11-4 in their last 15 games as underdogs. The over is 7-3 in Miami’s last 10 games. Edge: Over.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7, 43): The Chargers are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 road games. The over is 29-13 in the last 42 games coached by Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians. Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.

Baltimore (-14, 45½) at Washington: The Ravens had won their last 14 straight up and were 11-1 ATS in their past 12 regular-season games before losing to the Chiefs on Monday. Washington is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games. Edge: Ravens.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 48): The Giants are 11-3 as visiting underdogs since 2018. The Rams were 2-3 as home favorites last season. Edge: Giants.

New England at Kansas City (-7, 53): New England is 13-4 as an underdog since 2010. The Chiefs have covered the last three regular-season meetings. Kansas City has won 12 straight games and covered 11 of them. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-7, 46): The Eagles are on a 3-8 spread slide and 4-6 skid as underdogs. Philadelphia is on a 7-1 over run on the road. The 49ers are riding a 5-2 over uptick at home. Edge: Over.

Monday

Atlanta at Green Bay (-7, 56½): The Falcons are on an 8-4 cover streak and 3-0 over run. The Packers are 5-1 ATS in their past six home games and have gone over in their last five games at Lambeau Field. Edge: Over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.