NFL betting trends for Week 5

Carolina (-2½, 47) vs. Tampa Bay, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: The teams have split spread decisions the past three seasons. The under is 7-4 in the Buccaneers’ past 11 games, and unders are 5-1 in the last six meetings. Edge: Slight to under.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-10½, 48): The Bengals are 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog. The Ravens are 1-6-1 against the spread in their last eight home games. The Bengals have covered the last three meetings. Edge: Bengals.

Seattle (-1, 46) at Cleveland: The Seahawks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. The Browns have not covered their last three home games. Edge: Seahawks.

Houston at Kansas City (-4, 55): The Texans are 2-0 as underdogs this season and 5-1 in the role since 2018. The Chiefs are 1-6 ATS in their last seven regular-season home games. The under is 8-3 in Kansas City games since late 2018. Edge: Texans and over.

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-2½, 43): The under is 7-3 in the Saints’ last 10 road games. The under is 6-3 in Jacksonville’s last nine home games. The Jaguars are 3-1 ATS with Gardner Minshew at quarterback and 4-1 as home underdogs since last season. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3, 44): The Vikings are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games. The Eagles are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 regular-season games and 2-2 in their past four as underdogs. The under is 17-5-1 in Minnesota games since late 2017. Edge: Vikings and under.

Washington (-4, 42) at Miami: The teams are a combined 1-8 ATS this season. The under is 8-4 in Miami’s last 12 games. Edge: Slight to under.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 50½): The 49ers had covered five straight in the series before last season when the Rams covered both. San Francisco has won and covered its first two road games this season after a 2-6 ATS road record last season. Four of the last five games in the series have gone over. The Rams are 2-6 ATS in their last eight regular-season home games. Edge: Slight to 49ers and over.

Atlanta (-2½, 51½) at Arizona: The Falcons are 4-15 ATS in regular-season road games since 2017. The Cardinals are 8-12 ATS in their last 20 home games (1-1 this season). Atlanta is 1-6 as a road favorite since 2017. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.

Dallas (-7, 44½) at New York Jets: Dallas is on a 9-3-1 regular-season spread run since mid 2018 but has lost its last two games. The under is 11-3 in the Cowboys’ last 14 road games. The Jets are on an 0-6-1 spread skid at home, and the under is 4-1 in their last five games. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Tennessee at Denver (-1½, 40½): The Broncos are 1-8 straight up and 2-7 ATS since late 2018. Denver is 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 home games. The under is 12-2 in Denver’s last 14 games. The under has cashed in the last four Titans games, and they are 3-1 ATS in their past four on the road. Edge: Under and slight to Titans.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 41): The Steelers are 6-1 as underdogs since last season (1-1 this year). The under is 8-4 in Pittsburgh’s last 12 games. The Chargers are 2-10 ATS as home favorites. Edge: Steelers and under.

Monday

Detroit at Green Bay (-4, 46½): The Lions are on a 6-2 spread uptick since late 2018. Detroit coach Matt Patricia is 5-2 as a road underdog since last season, and the Lions have won and covered the last four meetings. The over is 6-1 in the last seven games in the series. Edge: Slight to Lions and over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.