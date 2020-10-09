NFL betting trends for Week 5

Kansas City has won the last five straight up against the Raiders and is 4-1 ATS in those games. The Chiefs also have covered four straight in the series at home.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas at Kansas City (-12, 55): The Chiefs have won 13 in a row straight up and are 12-1 ATS since mid 2019. Kansas City has won the last five straight up against the Raiders and is 4-1 ATS in those games. The Chiefs also have covered four straight in the series at home. The Raiders’ first four games this season have gone over the total after a 6-1 under run to close last season. Edge: Chiefs and slight to over.

Carolina at Atlanta (-1½, 54): The Falcons are 1-3 against the spread, but they’ve won and covered the last five games in the series. Atlanta’s first three games this season went over the total. The over is 14-6-1 in Panthers games since late 2018 (2-1-1 this season). Edge: Over and slight to Falcons.

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 46½) at Washington: The Rams are 7-1 straight up and ATS in their last eight early kickoffs in the Eastern time zone or London. Los Angeles also is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games. Washington is on a 7-13-1 spread skid since late 2018 and is 3-7-1 ATS in its last 11 home games. Six of Washington’s last seven games have gone over the total, and the past four Rams road games also have gone over. Edge: Rams and over.

Jacksonville at Houston (-5½, 54½): The Jaguars have covered four of their past six games as underdogs, but Houston has won the last three straight up in the series. The Texans have failed to win or cover their last five regular-season games and are 2-8-1 ATS in their past 11 games. The last four games in the series have gone under the total. Edge: Under and Jaguars.

Arizona (-7, 47) at New York Jets: The Jets are 0-4 straight up and ATS after the Denver loss. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury is 12-7-1 ATS since taking over the Cardinals. The under is 3-0-1 in Arizona games this season. Edge: Cardinals.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (-7, 44½): The Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last five games and 7-13 ATS since the beginning of 2019. Philadelphia is 14-23 ATS since beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Edge: Steelers.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-13, 51): Cincinnati has covered four of the last five in the series, though they lost 49-13 in 2019. The Bengals are 10-3 in their last 13 games as road underdogs. Edge: Slight to Ravens.

Miami at San Francisco (-9, 51½): The Dolphins are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games and 6-2 in their past eight as road underdogs. The over is 8-3 in Miami games since mid 2019 (2-2 this season). Seven of the past 11 49ers games have gone over the total, and the team is 3-5-1 in their last nine games as home favorites. Edge: Over and Dolphins.

New York Giants at Dallas (-8½, 54): The Cowboys have covered the last six games in the series. The Giants are 2-0 as road underdogs this season and 11-3 in the role since 2018. Dallas is 0-4 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Giants.

Indianapolis (-1, 48) at Cleveland: The Browns have covered two straight after a 5-12-1 spread skid. They are 4-2-1 ATS in their last seven home games. The Colts have won and covered their last three games. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Minnesota at Seattle (-7, 56½): The Vikings have covered two straight. The Seahawks have squeezed out a couple of home covers in their 3-0 start, and the over is 4-0-1 in their last five games. Edge: Over.

Monday

Denver at New England (-10, 48½): The Patriots are 15-6 as regular-season favorites since early 2017. The Broncos are 7-3 in their last 10 games as underdogs. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (-7½, 50): The Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games. New Orleans’ first four games have gone over the total, and the over is 6-1 in their last seven games. Edge: Over.

Tuesday

Buffalo (-1, 49) at Tennessee: The Bills covered at Las Vegas, but are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Buffalo has won and covered the last two seasons against the Titans. All four Bills games this season have gone over the total after the under was 15-4 in their previous 19 games. The Titans are 12-4 straight up with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback and 3-0 straight up but 0-3 ATS this season. Tennessee is on a 12-4 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Titans.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.