NFL betting trends for Week 5

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Oct 1, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) during the second half at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) is upended by Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) after making a third quarter catch at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston (33) during the fourth quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount, left, gets a hand on the face mask of Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King (20) as he runs during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount, left, gets a hand on the facemark of Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King (20) as he runs during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch as Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, top, tries to get past Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants: The Giants are 5-7 against the spread in their last 12 games as home favorites. The Chargers are on a 23-11-1 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: Chargers.

Buffalo at Cincinnati: The Bengals have gone under in 10 of their last 12 games. Cincinnati is on a 7-14-1 ATS skid. Buffalo is on a 12-6-1 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: Bills.

New York Jets at Cleveland: The Browns are 4-14-1 ATS in their last 19 at home. Cleveland has gone under in 11 of its last 13 home games. The Jets have covered only two of their last nine on the road, but one of those was at Cleveland. Edge: Jets and under.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh: The Steelers have gone under in their first four games this season. The Jaguars have gone over in 24 of their last 36. Jacksonville is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 as a road underdog. Edge: Jaguars.

Tennessee at Miami: The Dolphins have gone under in their first three games this season after going over in 12 of 16 last year. Edge: Slight to under.

San Francisco at Indianapolis: The Niners have covered three straight and five of six. The Colts have gone under in seven of their last 10 home games. Edge: 49ers and slight to under.

Arizona at Philadelphia: The Eagles are 7-2 straight up and 6-3 ATS in their last nine home games. The Cardinals are 3-8 ATS and 11-1 over-under in their last 11 away games. Edge: Over and slight to Eagles.

Carolina at Detroit: The Panthers are on a 17-6 run as a road underdog and have covered six of their last seven in that role. The Lions are 11-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games as home chalk. Edge: Slight to Panthers.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have won four of the last six meetings with the Seahawks and covered the last five meetings at home. Los Angeles has gone over the total in its last six games. Seattle’s cover against the Colts on Sunday snapped a five-game spread skid that was the longest of the Pete Carroll era. Edge: Rams and over.

Baltimore at Oakland: The Raiders are 5-4 ATS and 8-1 over-under in their last nine at home. The Ravens are 2-4 ATS in their last six as a road underdog. Edge: Slight to over and Raiders.

Green Bay at Dallas: The Cowboys are on a 3-8 ATS skid. The Packers have gone over in eight of their last nine on the road. Edge: Over.

Kansas City at Houston: The Chiefs have covered six straight and nine of their last 10 regular-season games. Kansas City is on a 7-0 ATS streak as road chalk. The Texans are on a 10-4-1 ATS run at home in the regular season. Edge: Slight to Chiefs.

Minnesota at Chicago: The Bears are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven at Soldier Field overall. Chicago also is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight as a home underdog. The home team is 4-0 ATS in Bears games this season. The Vikings are 3-6 ATS in their last nine away. Edge: Bears.