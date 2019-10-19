NFL betting trends for Week 6

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has won and covered the last two road games after going 1-8 in the previous nine away games. The Packers are 4-2 against the spread.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland at Green Bay (-4½, 47): Raiders coach Jon Gruden has won and covered the last two road games after going 1-8 in the previous nine away games. The last three Raiders games have gone over after the under was 5-0-1 in the previous six. The Packers are 4-2 ATS. Edge: Slight to Packers.

Arizona at New York Giants (-3, 50½): The Cardinals have covered three consecutive road games since late 2018. The Giants were 1-4-1 in their last six as favorites entering 2019 but 1-0 in the role this season. New York is 1-4 against the spread in its last five home games. Edge: Slight to Cardinals based on team trends.

Houston at Indianapolis (-1½, 47): Indianapolis won and covered the last two games against the Texans, including the wild-card game last season. The road team won and covered all three meetings last season. The Texans are 7-1-1 ATS in their last last nine road games. The Colts are on a 7-2 regular-season spread run. The over is 4-1-1 in Houston’s last six road games. Edge: Slight to Texans and over.

Miami at Buffalo (-17, 40½): Matt Moore is the only Dolphins QB to win or cover in Buffalo in the last eight years (2011, 2016). Miami has not covered its last eight games on the board. The Bills are 6-1 ATS since late 2018. The under has cashed in Buffalo’s last five games and seven of eight. Edge: Bills and under.

Minnesota (-2, 43½) at Detroit: The Vikings are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games, but have won and covered their past two at Detroit and the last three overall against the Lions. The under is 18-6-1 in Minnesota games since late 2017, and five of the last six in the series have gone under. Edge: Under.

Jacksonville (-4½, 44) at Cincinnati: QB Gardner Minshew is 3-2 ATS as the Jaguars’ starter. The Bengals are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games. The under is 6-2-2 in the last 10 Bengals’ games since late 2018. Edge: Jaguars and slight to under.

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 55) at Atlanta: The Falcons are 1-5 ATS this season and 3-11 ATS since mid 2018. The Falcons are 2-9 in their last 11 games as an underdog. The Rams are 6-2 ATS in their last eight regular-season games. Edge: Rams.

San Francisco (-9½, 40½) at Washington: San Francisco is 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS this season, while the Redskins are 1-5 straight up and ATS. Washington is 0-3 ATS at home this season and hasn’t covered its last five home games. Edge: 49ers.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee (-2½, 41): The Chargers are 1-5 ATS this season, but 8-1 ATS in their last nine regular-season games away from Los Angeles. The under is 7-1 in the Chargers’ last eight regular-season games. The Titans have not covered their last three home games and are on a 2-5 spread run at home. Edge: Chargers and under.

Baltimore at Seattle (-3, 48½): Baltimore has covered its last six as an underdog and is 5-1 ATS in its past six on the road. Seattle hasn’t covered its last four home games. The over is 5-2 in Baltimore’s last seven regular-season games. The over is 11-3 in the last 14 Seahawks games. Edge: Ravens and over.

New Orleans at Chicago (-4, 47): The Saints have covered their past four games and are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 on the road. The Bears are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 regular-season home games. The under is 9-2 in Chicago’s last 11 games. Edge: Slight to under.

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2½, 49): The Eagles have lost and failed to cover the last three in the series. The over is 7-3 in Philadelphia’s last 10 games. Dallas was on a 9-1-1 spread run before losing its last three. Edge: Slight to over.

Monday

New England (-9½, 44) at New York Jets: The Jets covered the first meeting Sept. 22 and are 5-1 ATS at home against New England. The under is 6-1 in the last seven meetings. The under is 12-3 in New England’s last 15 regular-season games. Edge: Jets and under.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with football tech notes and trends.