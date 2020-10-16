NFL betting trends for Week 6

The Bears have won and covered their first two on the road in 2020 after dropping their final six road games against the spread last season.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs with the ball after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. The Colts won the game 19-11. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Chicago at Carolina (-1½, 44½): The Bears have won and covered their first two on the road in 2020 after dropping their final six road games against the spread last season. Carolina has won and covered its last three games. Chicago is on a 20-8 under run since late 2018. The Panthers are on a 7-3-1 over run since mid 2019. Edge: Slight to Panthers and under.

Detroit (-3, 54½) at Jacksonville: The Lions are 1-12 straight up in their past 13 games and haven’t covered their last four games as favorites. The Jaguars are 3-2 as home underdogs since last season. The over is 13-7 in the last 20 Lions games. Edge: Jaguars and slight to over.

Atlanta at Minnesota (-4, 54): The Falcons still are winless and had a five-game road spread cover streak stopped by the Packers. Six of Atlanta’s last nine road games have gone over the total. The over is 11-5 in Minnesota’s last 16 regular-season games. Edge: Over.

Houston at Tennessee (-3½, 53½): The Titans are 4-0, but got their first cover Tuesday against the Bills. Tennessee is 12-4 straight up in Ryan Tannehill’s first 16 games as starting quarterback. The Texans covered for new coach Romeo Crennel last week after losing the past five straight up and ATS for Bill O’Brien. The over is 12-4 in Tannehill’s 16 starts, and seven of the last nine games in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Titans.

Washington at New York Giants (-3, 43): Washington is on a 6-2 over run since late 2019. The Giants have won and covered four of the past five in the series, but are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games. Edge: Slight to over and Washington.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-3½, 51): The home team has covered the last four games in the series. The over is 7-2 in Browns games since late 2019. Before covering its last three games, Cleveland was on a 5-12-1 spread skid. Edge: Steelers and over.

Baltimore (-7½, 47½) at Philadelphia: The Ravens are on a 16-1 run straight up in regular-season games and are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven road games. The Eagles are on a 3-9 spread skid and are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games. Edge: Ravens.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis (-7½, 46½): The Bengals have covered three of their last four games. Cincinnati is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 road games (not counting vs. Rams in London last season). The Colts have won and covered three of their last four games, and three of those went under the total. The under is 5-3 in the last eight Indianapolis games. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-9, 47): The Jets are 0-5 straight up and ATS this season and are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games. New York is 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games. The Chargers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 home games and 2-9 in their past 11 games as favorites. Seven of the Chargers’ last eight home games have gone under the total. Edge: Slight to under.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay (pick, 55½): The Packers are 4-0 straight up and ATS, and five of their last six games have gone over the total. The over is 3-2 in Buccaneers games this season and 30-14 in games coached by Bruce Arians since mid 2016 with the Cardinals and Buccaneers. Edge: Over and Packers.

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 51½) at San Francisco: The Rams are 11-3 ATS in their past 14 road games and have won their last three at San Francisco, covering two. Four of the last five Rams road games have gone over the total. The 49ers failed to cover their first three home games this season and are on a 12-6 over run since early 2019. Edge: Rams and over.

Denver at New England (-9, 45): The Patriots are 15-6 ATS as home favorites in the regular season since early 2017. The Broncos are 7-3 in their last 10 games as underdogs. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

Monday

Arizona (-1, 55) at Dallas: The Cowboys have failed to cover their first five games this season and are on a 17-7 over run since late 2018. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Kansas City (-4½, 57½) at Buffalo: Kansas City is 13-1 straight up and 12-2 ATS in its last 14 games. The Bills are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games as underdogs, and their first four games this season went over the total. Edge: Slight to Chiefs and over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.