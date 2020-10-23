NFL betting trends for Week 7

The over is 15-7 in Bruce Arians’ games with Tampa Bay and 30-15 in games he coached dating to mid-2016. The over is 4-0-1 in Raiders games this season.

Tampa Bay (-4, 52) at Las Vegas: The over is 15-7 in Bruce Arians’ games with Tampa Bay and 30-15 in games he coached dating to mid-2016. The over is 4-0-1 in Raiders games this season. Edge: Over.

Cleveland (-3, 50½) at Cincinnati: The Bengals have covered 10 of the last 12 meetings, including Sept. 17 at Cleveland. The Browns have covered three of their last four games after a 5-12-1 spread skid in the previous 18 games. Cincinnati has covered four if its last five games. Four of the Browns’ last five games have gone over the total, and the over is 7-3 in Cleveland games since late 2019. The over is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings. Edge: Over and Bengals.

Dallas at Washington (pick, 45): The Cowboys are 0-6 ATS this season, but Washington is not much better at 1-3-1. Dallas has won and covered the last three and five of the past six meetings. Seven of the last nine Dallas games have gone over the total. The over is 6-2 in Washington’s past eight games, and eight of the last nine meetings have gone over. Edge: Over.

Detroit at Atlanta (-2½, 55): The Falcons are 0-3 ATS at home this season and 6-12 in their last 18 home games. The Lions have lost 12 of their past 14 straight up and are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as road underdogs. The over is 14-7 in Detroit games since 2019. Edge: Slight to over.

Carolina at New Orleans (-7, 50½): The Panthers have won and covered three of their past four games, and they also have covered three of the last four in the series. The Saints are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games. The over is 11-6-1 in Carolina games since early 2019, and the last seven Saints regular-season games have gone over the total. Nine of the last 11 meetings also have gone over. Edge: Over.

Buffalo (-11, 46) at New York Jets: The Jets are 0-6 straight up and ATS this season and 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games on the board. The over is 4-1-1 in Bills games this season, and four of the last six meetings have gone over the total. Edge: Bills and over.

Green Bay (-3½, 57) at Houston: The Packers are 4-1 straight up and ATS this season and 6-2 ATS in their last eight regular-season games. The Texans are 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games on the board. Edge: Packers.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee (-1½, 50½): The Titans are 14-4 straight up with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, and the over is 14-4 in those games. Eight of the Steelers’ last nine road games have gone under the total. Pittsburgh is 10-2 as an underdog since 2018. Edge: Over.

Seattle (-3½, 56) at Arizona: The road team is 9-1-1 ATS in the last 11 games in the series. The Seahawks are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 road games. The under is 4-0-1 in Cardinals games this season and 7-2-1 since late 2019. The last five games in the series played at Arizona have gone under the total. Edge: Seahawks and under.

San Francisco at New England (-2, 44): The visiting team is 5-1 ATS in 49ers games this season, and San Francisco has covered eight of its last 10 road games. The 49ers are 5-0 as underdogs since last season. The Patriots are 3-5 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: 49ers.

Kansas City (-8½, 44½) at Denver: The Chiefs have won the last nine straight up in the series (8-1 ATS). It’s the team’s longest win streak against Denver since winning 11 in a row from 1964 to 1969. The Chiefs are 14-1 straight up and 14-2 ATS since mid-2019. Denver is 9-3 in its last 12 games as an underdog. The last four meetings have gone under the total. Edge: Chiefs and under.

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers (-7½, 49): The Chargers are 1-4 straight up and 4-1 ATS this season. They are 1-1 at new SoFi Stadium, but were 2-9 ATS in their previous 11 home games. Seven of the past eight Chargers games have gone under the total, and the under is 11-3 in their last 14 home games. The Jaguars are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 road games. Edge: Under.

Monday

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-6, 45): Matchups between these teams have gone way under the total the past two seasons. The Bears are 3-0 ATS on the road and 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season. The under is 21-8 in Bears games since late 2018. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.