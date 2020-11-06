NFL betting trends for Week 9

The Chargers had won and covered four straight in the series before a Raiders sweep last season. The over is 5-1-1 in Raiders games this season.

Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (pick, 51½): The Chargers had won and covered four straight in the series before a Raiders sweep last season. The over is 5-1-1 in Raiders games this season. The last four Chargers games have gone over the total. Edge: Over.

Seattle (-3, 55) at Buffalo: The Bills have failed to cover their last four games. The Seahawks are 8-4-1 against the spread on the road since last season. Edge: Seahawks.

Denver at Atlanta (-4½, 50½): The Falcons are 0-4 ATS at home this season and 3-8 in their last 11 home games. Denver is 3-0 ATS on the road this season and 7-2 ATS in its last nine road games. Edge: Broncos.

Chicago at Tennessee (-6½, 47): The Bears are 3-1 ATS on the road this season, and 12 of the team’s last 18 games have gone under the total. Six straight Titans games have gone over, and the over is 16-4 with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in its last six home games. Edge: Bears and slight to over.

Detroit at Minnesota (-4, 52½): The Vikings are 3-5 ATS in their past eight home games, but have won and covered the last five games in the series. The over is 13-5 in Minnesota’s last 18 regular-season games. Edge: Vikings and over.

Baltimore at Indianapolis (pick, 48): The Ravens are 12-5-1 ATS in their past 18 games, but are 0-3-1 in their last four. Baltimore is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight road games, and the under is 8-6 in Ravens games since late 2019. The Colts are 0-1 as underdogs this season, but were 5-3 in the role last season. Edge: Ravens.

Carolina at Kansas City (-10½, 52½): Carolina has covered its last four games as an underdog, including the past three on the road. The Chiefs have covered 15 of their last 17 games on the board. Edge: Slight to Chiefs.

Houston (-7, 50½) at Jacksonville: The Texans have won the last five meetings straight up (4-1 ATS), but Houston is 1-6 ATS this season and 1-7 ATS in its past eight games. The lone cover in that span was against the Jaguars on Oct. 11. Jacksonville has failed to cover its last five games. The past five meetings and six of the last seven went under the total. Edge: Under.

New York Giants at Washington (-2½, 43): The Giants are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games and 5-1-1 ATS in their past seven. New York has won the last four meetings (3-0-1 ATS), including a 20-19 home win Oct. 18. Edge: Slight to Giants.

Pittsburgh (-14, 43) at Dallas: The Cowboys are 0-8 ATS this season and 2-11 in their last 13 games on the board. The Steelers are 8-0 straight up and 7-1 ATS this season. The over is 4-1-1 in Pittsburgh’s last six games. Edge: Steelers and slight to over.

Miami at Arizona (-4½, 49): The Dolphins are on a 14-5 spread run since early 2019 and are 12-3 in their last 15 games as underdogs. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury is 5-2 ATS this season and 15-7-1 since taking over the Cardinals. Arizona is on an 8-3-1 under run, and the under is 5-2 in Dolphins games this season. Edge: Under.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-4, 50½): The Saints are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 road games, but 2-6 ATS in their past eight games overall. All seven New Orleans games this season have gone over the total, and five of the team’s last six games against Tampa Bay have gone over. The Saints are 4-1 straight up and ATS in their last five games at Tampa Bay. The over is 17-7 in Buccaneers games coached by Bruce Arians and 32-15 in games coached by Arians since mid-2016 with the Cardinals. Edge: Over.

Monday

New England (-8½, 42) at New York Jets: The teams are a combined 4-11 ATS this season. The Patriots have dropped their last four games straight up and are 1-3 ATS. The Jets are 1-7 ATS this season and 3-10 in their last 13 games on the board. The under is 10-4 in New York’s past 14 games and 5-3 in the last eight New England games. Seven of the last eight meetings have gone under. The Patriots have won the past eight games straight up in the series and have covered five of the last seven meetings. Edge: Under and slight to Patriots.

