79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 1: Edge for Raiders-Chargers

Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) flexes after a defensive play during the first half of an NFL ga ...
Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) flexes after a defensive play during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) readies for a light toss during a drill in practice at ...
Weekend best bets: SuperBook VP hit 70 percent of NFL picks last season
The BetMGM Sportsbook at Mandalay Bay casino-hotel in Las Vegas. (BetMGM)
BetMGM shows off new features for sports bettors ahead of NFL kickoff
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tac ...
South Point sharp bettor has largest wager on Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener
Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game ...
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Texas-Michigan
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 40½): The Raiders went 7-1-1 against the spread down the stretch last season for then-interim coach Antonio Pierce, including a 63-21 beatdown of the Chargers. Los Angeles was 5-11-1 ATS last season, including 2-6-1 at home. Edge: Raiders.

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3½, 49): Jacksonville went 1-5 ATS to end last season, but the Jaguars are on a 10-3 ATS run on the road. Miami has won and covered in its opener for three straight seasons, but the Dolphins went 4-5 ATS to end last season. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Steelers at Falcons (-3, 42): Pittsburgh had won and covered in three straight season openers before last season’s loss to the 49ers, and the Steelers are on an 11-5 ATS run as regular-season underdogs. Atlanta was 5-12 ATS last season. The Steelers are on a 21-14 under run, including 7-3 in their last 10 on the road. Edge: Steelers and under.

Vikings (-1, 41½) at Giants: Minnesota went 0-4-2 ATS to end last season, while the Giants went 6-1 ATS down the stretch. New York is also on a 12-6 under run. Edge: Slight to Giants and under.

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41½): New Orleans won both meetings last season (1-0-1 ATS), and the teams’ last seven meetings have gone under. Carolina was 4-12-1 ATS last season. Edge: Under and Saints.

Patriots at Bengals (-8½, 41): New England finished the Bill Belichick era on a 6-17-1 ATS skid, though the Patriots did cover their last three on the road. Cincinnati is on a 9-4-2 ATS run at home, though only 4-3-2 last season. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

Titans at Bears (-3½, 44½): Tennessee finished last season on a 4-8-1 ATS skid and is on a 1-7 ATS skid on the road. Chicago went 6-2-1 ATS down the stretch last season and is on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Bears and slight to under.

Cardinals at Bills (-6½, 47½): Arizona covered three of four on the road to end last season, all as the underdog, including two outright wins. Buffalo is on a 4-10 ATS skid and is on a 2-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.

Texans (-2½, 49) at Colts: Houston is on a 5-2 ATS run on the road in the regular season, and Indianapolis is on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Texans.

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3½, 42½): Washington went on a 1-6 ATS skid to finish coach Ron Rivera’s tenure, though the Commanders were 6-3 ATS on the road last season. Tampa Bay is on a 24-13 under run. Edge: Under.

Broncos at Seahawks (-6, 41½): Denver was 2-5-1 ATS on the road in coach Sean Payton’s first season and is 1-4 ATS in its last five openers. However, Seattle closed the Pete Carroll era on a 4-9 ATS skid at home. The Seahawks were 4-1 to the under to close last season. Edge: Slight to under.

Cowboys at Browns (-2½, 41): Dallas is on an 0-5 ATS skid as an underdog. Cleveland is on an 8-3 ATS run and a 7-1 over run. Edge: Over and Browns.

Rams at Lions (-4, 52): An NFC playoff rematch in which the Lions won 24-23 but didn’t cover. Los Angeles is on a 7-1 ATS run overall and a 4-1 ATS run on the road, but Detroit is 26-11 ATS the past two seasons. Both teams are on over runs (Rams 6-1, Lions 23-14). Edge: Over.

Monday

Jets at 49ers (-4, 44): New York is on a 2-7 ATS skid on the road. The Jets are on a 22-12 under run, but the 49ers are on a 10-5 over run at home. Edge: Slight to 49ers.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES