NFL betting trends — Week 1: Edge for Raiders-Chargers

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) flexes after a defensive play during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sunday

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 40½): The Raiders went 7-1-1 against the spread down the stretch last season for then-interim coach Antonio Pierce, including a 63-21 beatdown of the Chargers. Los Angeles was 5-11-1 ATS last season, including 2-6-1 at home. Edge: Raiders.

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3½, 49): Jacksonville went 1-5 ATS to end last season, but the Jaguars are on a 10-3 ATS run on the road. Miami has won and covered in its opener for three straight seasons, but the Dolphins went 4-5 ATS to end last season. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Steelers at Falcons (-3, 42): Pittsburgh had won and covered in three straight season openers before last season’s loss to the 49ers, and the Steelers are on an 11-5 ATS run as regular-season underdogs. Atlanta was 5-12 ATS last season. The Steelers are on a 21-14 under run, including 7-3 in their last 10 on the road. Edge: Steelers and under.

Vikings (-1, 41½) at Giants: Minnesota went 0-4-2 ATS to end last season, while the Giants went 6-1 ATS down the stretch. New York is also on a 12-6 under run. Edge: Slight to Giants and under.

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41½): New Orleans won both meetings last season (1-0-1 ATS), and the teams’ last seven meetings have gone under. Carolina was 4-12-1 ATS last season. Edge: Under and Saints.

Patriots at Bengals (-8½, 41): New England finished the Bill Belichick era on a 6-17-1 ATS skid, though the Patriots did cover their last three on the road. Cincinnati is on a 9-4-2 ATS run at home, though only 4-3-2 last season. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

Titans at Bears (-3½, 44½): Tennessee finished last season on a 4-8-1 ATS skid and is on a 1-7 ATS skid on the road. Chicago went 6-2-1 ATS down the stretch last season and is on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Bears and slight to under.

Cardinals at Bills (-6½, 47½): Arizona covered three of four on the road to end last season, all as the underdog, including two outright wins. Buffalo is on a 4-10 ATS skid and is on a 2-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.

Texans (-2½, 49) at Colts: Houston is on a 5-2 ATS run on the road in the regular season, and Indianapolis is on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Texans.

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3½, 42½): Washington went on a 1-6 ATS skid to finish coach Ron Rivera’s tenure, though the Commanders were 6-3 ATS on the road last season. Tampa Bay is on a 24-13 under run. Edge: Under.

Broncos at Seahawks (-6, 41½): Denver was 2-5-1 ATS on the road in coach Sean Payton’s first season and is 1-4 ATS in its last five openers. However, Seattle closed the Pete Carroll era on a 4-9 ATS skid at home. The Seahawks were 4-1 to the under to close last season. Edge: Slight to under.

Cowboys at Browns (-2½, 41): Dallas is on an 0-5 ATS skid as an underdog. Cleveland is on an 8-3 ATS run and a 7-1 over run. Edge: Over and Browns.

Rams at Lions (-4, 52): An NFC playoff rematch in which the Lions won 24-23 but didn’t cover. Los Angeles is on a 7-1 ATS run overall and a 4-1 ATS run on the road, but Detroit is 26-11 ATS the past two seasons. Both teams are on over runs (Rams 6-1, Lions 23-14). Edge: Over.

Monday

Jets at 49ers (-4, 44): New York is on a 2-7 ATS skid on the road. The Jets are on a 22-12 under run, but the 49ers are on a 10-5 over run at home. Edge: Slight to 49ers.