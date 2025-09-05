NFL betting trends — Week 1: Edge for Raiders-Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to an official during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug.. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Raidersquarterback Geno Smith (7) head coach speaks with head coach Pete Carroll the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Patriots (-2½, 43½): Pete Carroll makes his coaching debut with the Raiders, and quarterback Geno Smith plays his first game with the team. The Raiders closed last season on a 5-1 under run and are on an 8-5 under run on the road. They failed to cover their final eight games as an underdog. The Patriots were 7-1 to the over at home last season. Mike Vrabel makes his coaching debut with the team. Edge: Slight to Patriots and over.

Steelers (-2½, 38) at Jets: Aaron Rodgers will make his debut as the Steelers’ quarterback after two seasons with the Jets. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has won and covered four of the past five season openers. Edge: Steelers and slight to the over.

Dolphins at Colts (Pick, 46½): The Colts won and covered against the Dolphins at home last season. Miami has failed to cover seven of its past 11 road games. Indianapolis failed to cover seven of its final nine games last season and went over the total in seven of its final eight. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Panthers at Jaguars (-3½, 47): The Panthers covered seven of their final nine games last season and closed on an 11-3 over run. Edge: Slight to the Panthers and over.

Giants at Commanders (-6, 46): The Commanders won and covered both matchups last season. Their past seven meetings have gone under the total six times. The Giants failed to cover 10 of their final 12 games last season. The Commanders went 12-5-1 against the spread. Edge: Commanders and under.

Bengals (-5½, 48) at Browns: The Bengals have won and covered four of the past five matchups, including three straight. The under is 5-1-1 in their past seven meetings. The Browns have failed to cover 15 of their past 19 games. Edge: Bengals and under.

Cardinals (-6½, 43) at Saints: The Cardinals covered eight of their final 11 games last season, while the Saints failed to cover nine of their final 13. Edge: Cardinals.

Buccaneers (-2, 47½) at Falcons: The Falcons won and covered both meetings last season and have won and covered four of the past five matchups. Three straight and four of the past five meetings have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to Falcons and over.

Titans at Broncos (-8½, 42½): The Titans went 3-14 last season and 2-15 ATS and are on a 5-22 spread skid. The Broncos covered six of their final seven home games and closed the regular season on a 10-3 over run. Edge: Broncos and over.

49ers (-2, 43½) at Seahawks: The 49ers had won and covered six straight in the series before losing at home to the Seahawks in November. San Francisco failed to cover eight of its final nine games. The Seahawks were 2-6-1 ATS at home last season. Edge: Slight to 49ers.

Lions at Packers (-2, 47): The Lions are 4-1-1 ATS in the past six meetings. They covered six of their final seven as underdogs last season. Ten of their final 15 games went over the total. Edge: Slight to over.

Texans at Rams (-3, 43½): The Texans went 7-9-1 ATS last season. Rams coach Sean McVay is 6-2 straight up and ATS in season openers, and his team covered seven of its final eight games. Edge: Rams and slight to over.

Ravens at Bills (Pick, 51): The home team is 3-0-1 ATS in the past four meetings. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has won and covered seven of his past nine season openers. The Bills went 7-2 ATS at home last season. Edge: Slight to Ravens.

Monday

Vikings (-1½, 43½) at Bears: The Vikings have won their past five games at Chicago (4-0-1 ATS). The teams have played to the under in four of their past five matchups. The Bears are on a 9-2-1 run ATS in home games. Edge: Slight to Bears and under.