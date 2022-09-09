NFL betting trends — Week 1: Over gets edge in Raiders-Chargers

The over is on a 3-1 surge in the series, and the Los Angeles Chargers are on a 6-0 over run. The Raiders are on a 3-5 spread skid away from home.

Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3½, 52)

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels won and covered his first six games as Broncos coach in 2009. The over is on a 3-1 surge in the series, and the Chargers are on a 6-0 over run. The Raiders are on a 3-5 spread skid away from home. Edge: Over.

Jacksonville at Washington (-2½, 44)

The Jaguars lost and failed to cover their final four road games last season. Jacksonville is on a 13-5 under run. Washington is on a 5-0 under surge at home and on a 6-2-1 ATS streak overall. Edge: Commanders and under.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (-6½, 44½)

The Bengals have won and covered the past three meetings. The Steelers went 4-4 ATS as a road underdog last season after going 11-3 ATS in that role. Cincinnati is riding an 8-0 cover streak and 5-0 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.

New England at Miami (-3½, 46½)

The Patriots have had problems at Miami, even with some of their Super Bowl teams. New England has lost and failed to cover seven of the past nine meetings in Miami. Edge: Dolphins.

Philadelphia (-4, 48½) at Detroit

The Eagles are on a 5-2 cover run on the road, including a 44-6 romp over the Lions at Ford Field. Detroit went 6-2 ATS at home last season and 11-6 ATS overall. Edge: Eagles.

Cleveland at Carolina (Pick, 42)

The Browns are on a 2-6 straight-up and ATS slide. The Panthers are on an 0-7 straight-up and ATS slide. Edge: Browns.

San Francisco (-7, 40½) at Chicago

The 49ers won and covered at Soldier Field last Halloween and are riding a 20-8 ATS run on the road. The Niners are on a 7-1 under run. The Bears are on a 1-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Niners.

Indianapolis (-7, 45½) at Houston

The Colts won and covered both meetings last season, 31-3 and 31-0. Indianapolis is on a 6-1 cover streak in the series. The Texans went 5-4 ATS at home last season. The past five meetings have gone under. Edge: Colts and under.

Baltimore (-6½, 44) at New York Jets

The Ravens have won and covered five of their past six openers. The Jets are on a 1-4 spread skid in openers and 12-21 ATS slide overall. Edge: Ravens.

New Orleans (-5½, 43) at Atlanta

The Saints have won and covered the past four meetings at Atlanta. The Falcons went 0-7 ATS at home last season. Edge: Saints.

New York Giants at Tennessee (-5½, 43½)

The Giants lost and failed to cover seven of their final eight games. New York is on an 18-5 under run. The Titans are on a 5-1 under surge. Tennessee went 6-2 ATS at home last season. Edge: Under.

Green Bay (-1½, 47) at Minnesota

The Packers closed last season on a 1-4 ATS skid overall and 0-3 ATS on the road. The past four meetings went over, and the Vikings finished last season on a 7-1 over uptick. Edge: Over.

Kansas City (-6, 53½) at Arizona

The Chiefs have won their past seven openers, going 5-2 ATS. But Kansas City is on a 12-19 ATS slide overall. The Chiefs are on a 7-1 over run. The Cardinals have covered their past three openers and are 5-1 ATS as underdogs. But Arizona is on a 2-7 ATS slide at home. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Tampa Bay (-2½, 51) at Dallas

The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 31-29 in last season’s opener in Tampa. The Bucs went 4-5 ATS on the road last season. Dallas opened 7-0 ATS last season but is 2-4 ATS at home. Edge: Cowboys.

Monday

Denver (-7, 44½) at Seattle

The Broncos are on a 12-5 under run, and the Seahawks are on a 17-8 under run. Russell Wilson returns to Seattle, 4-4 ATS in its past eight home games. Edge: Under.

