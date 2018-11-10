Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 10

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 9, 2018 - 4:39 pm
 
Updated November 9, 2018 - 5:16 pm

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Buffalo at New York Jets (-7, 36½): The Bills are on a 7-3 under run. The Jets have covered the last two meetings at home, where they’re 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 games. New York is on a 3-1 cover run in the series overall. Edge: Under and Jets.

Atlanta (-6, 50½) at Cleveland: The Falcons are on a 3-8 spread slide as regular-season visitors. Atlanta is on a 6-2 over streak this season. The Browns are 1-3 ATS in their last four games. Edge: Over.

New Orleans (-5½, 54) at Cincinnati: The Saints have covered their last five away games and are riding a 16-5 ATS run on the road. The Bengals are on an 0-3 spread skid. Edge: Saints.

Washington at Tampa Bay (-3, 51): The Redskins are on a 7-4 cover run and riding an 8-3 under streak after an extended over run. The Buccaneers are on an 8-1 over uptick and 1-5 spread skid. Edge: Redskins and over.

New England (-6½, 47) at Tennessee: The Patriots have covered five of their last six games. They’ve covered their last two on the road after dropping their previous three and four of their last five away from home. New England has won and covered its last six games before its bye week. The Titans are on a 9-5 under run. Edge: Under and Patriots.

Miami at Green Bay (-9½, 47½): The Packers are 1-2 ATS as Lambeau Field chalk this season. Green Bay is riding a 23-8 over streak. Edge: Over.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-3, 46½): The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak and an 0-4 spread skid, and the Colts have won and covered their last two games. But Jacksonville has covered its last six meetings. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Detroit at Chicago (-6½, 44): The Bears are 3-0 ATS as home chalk this season. The under is 4-1 in the last five meetings. Edge: Bears and under.

Arizona at Kansas City (-16½, 49½): The Cardinals are on a 4-1-1 cover streak this season but are 2-5-1 ATS in their last eight games as road underdogs. The Chiefs are 12-1 ATS in their last 13 regular-season games. Edge: Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers (-10, 50) at Oakland: The Raiders are 2-6 ATS this season and 4-15-3 ATS since early 2017. The Chargers are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games at Oakland. The under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. Edge: Chargers and under.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (-9½, 50½): The underdog is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings. The Rams are on a 1-4-1 spread skid this season and have covered only five of their last 14 games overall (5-8-1 ATS). Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is on a 15-7-1 cover run as an underdog. Edge: Seahawks.

Dallas at Philadelphia (-7, 43½): The Cowboys are 0-3-1 ATS on the road this season. Dallas is riding a 13-4 under run. The Eagles are on an 0-3 spread skid at home. Edge: Under.

Monday

New York Giants at San Francisco (-3½, 45): The Giants are on an 11-4 under streak. Edge: Under.

