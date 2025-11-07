NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edge for Colts in Germany

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Falcons at Colts (-6½, 48½) (At Berlin): The Falcons are on a 6-2 under run this season. The Colts covered seven of their first eight games before last week’s upset loss to the Steelers. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Giants at Bears (-4½, 46½): The Giants are on a 4-0 over run. The Bears have won and covered five of their past six and are on a 6-2-1 over run. Edge: Bears and over.

Bills (-9½, 50) at Dolphins: The Dolphins covered the first meeting this season, 31-21, as 11½-point underdogs. The road team has covered the past four in the series, and the Bills are on a 4-1-1 against the spread run at Miami. Edge: Bills and slight to over.

Ravens (-4, 49) at Vikings: The Ravens are 6-2 to the over this season. The Vikings have gone over the total in six straight games and seven of eight. Edge: Over and slight to Ravens.

Browns (-2, 38) at Jets: The Browns have lost and failed to cover four of their past five and five of seven, and are 0-5 ATS away from home this season. The Jets have failed to cover their past three home games. Edge: Slight to Jets.

Patriots (-2½, 48) at Buccaneers: The Patriots have won six straight and gone 5-1 ATS, and have gone over the total in three straight. The Buccaneers have gone over the total in five straight regular-season home games. Edge: Over and slight to Patriots.

Saints at Panthers (-5½, 39): The home team is 6-1-1 ATS in the past four years in the series. The Saints have lost four straight with no covers and are on a 5-0 under run. The Panthers have won and covered four of their past five. Edge: Panthers and under.

Jaguars (-1, 37½) at Texans: The Jaguars won and covered the first meeting this season. The teams have gone under the total in their past four meetings. Edge: Under and Jaguars.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-7, 45½): The Seahawks have won and covered the past three meetings, including on the final play in a 23-20 win Sept. 25. They have won and covered six of their past seven games this season and are on a 5-2 over run. The Cardinals are 4-1 as underdogs this season. Edge: Over and slight to Seahawks.

Rams (-5, 49½) at 49ers: The 49ers upset the Rams 26-23 on Oct. 2 as 8-point underdogs. The Rams have covered four of their past five games and gone under in four of five. The 49ers have covered three of their past 10 home games. Edge: Slight to Rams and under.

Lions (-8½, 49½) at Commanders: The Lions have lost and failed to cover two of their past three after winning and covering the previous four. The Commanders have lost four straight and gone 0-4 ATS. Edge: Lions.

Steelers at Chargers (-3, 45): The Steelers have won and covered the past three meetings between the teams, dating to 2019. The Chargers are on a 1-5 ATS slide and have gone over the total in four straight. Edge: Steelers and slight to over.

Monday

Eagles at Packers (-1½, 46): The Eagles have won and covered their past two games after dropping the previous two. They are on a 10-5 over run. The Packers are on a 1-4 ATS slide and have gone over the total in four of their past five. Edge: Eagles and over.