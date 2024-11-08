NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edges for every game

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Giants (-6½, 40½) vs. Panthers (at Munich): New York is on an 0-3 skid straight-up and against the spread. Carolina is on a 6-18-2 ATS skid, including 2-7 this season, but did score an upset last week of the Saints. Both teams are on over runs (Giants 3-1, Panthers 6-1). Edge: Over.

Bills (-4, 47½) at Colts: Buffalo is on a 3-1 ATS run. Indianapolis was on a 6-0 ATS run before a narrow loss last week and is 4-0 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Vikings (-7, 44) at Jaguars: Minnesota is 6-2 ATS this season, and Jacksonville is on a 3-0 ATS run. The Jaguars are also on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Over.

Steelers at Commanders (-3, 45): Pittsburgh is on a 9-2 ATS run in the regular season, including 3-0 as an underdog this season, but Washington is on a 7-0-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Steelers 3-0, Commanders 5-2). Edge: Over.

Falcons (-3½, 46½) at Saints: The underdog is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series after Atlanta won but didn’t cover earlier this season. The Falcons are on a 4-1 ATS run overall, while New Orleans has lost seven straight, including the last five ATS, costing coach Dennis Allen his job. The over is on a 5-2 run in this series. Edge: Over and slight to Falcons.

Broncos at Chiefs (-8, 42): Denver is on a 5-2 ATS run in this series, though it only won one of the games straight-up. The Broncos are on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

49ers (-6½, 50) at Buccaneers: San Francisco is on a 5-2 over run on the road, and Tampa Bay is 7-2 to the over this season. Edge: Over.

Patriots at Bears (-6½, 38½): New England has covered two straight, but Chicago is on an 8-0-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Bears.

Titans at Chargers (-7½, 39): Tennessee is 1-8 ATS this season, while Los Angeles is 5-2-1 ATS, including 2-0-1 at home. The Chargers are also on an 18-4 under run, including 7-1 this season. Edge: Under and Chargers.

Eagles (-7½, 43) at Cowboys: Do you go with history or recent form? The home team has won and covered four straight in this series, and Dallas is on a 6-0 ATS run at home against Philadelphia, with four wins by 20 points or more. However, the Cowboys are on an 0-5 ATS skid overall at home, while the Eagles are on a 4-1 ATS run away from home. The over is on a 6-0-1 run in this series. Edge: Over and slight to Eagles.

Jets (-1½, 46½) at Cardinals: Despite last week’s win, New York is on a 5-14-1 ATS skid, while Arizona has won and covered three straight for the first time since 2021. Edge: Cardinals.

Lions (-3½, 49) at Texans: Detroit remains a consistent moneymaker, on a 33-12 ATS run, including a current 13-2 ATS run on the road and a 6-0 ATS run overall this season. Houston is on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Lions and under.

Monday

Dolphins at Rams (-1, 50): Miami is on a 2-9 ATS skid, though it has covered two of three on the road. Los Angeles has won three straight and has covered the last two. Edge: Rams.