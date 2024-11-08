37°F
NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edges for every game

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta ...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 8, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Giants (-6½, 40½) vs. Panthers (at Munich): New York is on an 0-3 skid straight-up and against the spread. Carolina is on a 6-18-2 ATS skid, including 2-7 this season, but did score an upset last week of the Saints. Both teams are on over runs (Giants 3-1, Panthers 6-1). Edge: Over.

Bills (-4, 47½) at Colts: Buffalo is on a 3-1 ATS run. Indianapolis was on a 6-0 ATS run before a narrow loss last week and is 4-0 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Vikings (-7, 44) at Jaguars: Minnesota is 6-2 ATS this season, and Jacksonville is on a 3-0 ATS run. The Jaguars are also on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Over.

Steelers at Commanders (-3, 45): Pittsburgh is on a 9-2 ATS run in the regular season, including 3-0 as an underdog this season, but Washington is on a 7-0-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Steelers 3-0, Commanders 5-2). Edge: Over.

Falcons (-3½, 46½) at Saints: The underdog is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series after Atlanta won but didn’t cover earlier this season. The Falcons are on a 4-1 ATS run overall, while New Orleans has lost seven straight, including the last five ATS, costing coach Dennis Allen his job. The over is on a 5-2 run in this series. Edge: Over and slight to Falcons.

Broncos at Chiefs (-8, 42): Denver is on a 5-2 ATS run in this series, though it only won one of the games straight-up. The Broncos are on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

49ers (-6½, 50) at Buccaneers: San Francisco is on a 5-2 over run on the road, and Tampa Bay is 7-2 to the over this season. Edge: Over.

Patriots at Bears (-6½, 38½): New England has covered two straight, but Chicago is on an 8-0-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Bears.

Titans at Chargers (-7½, 39): Tennessee is 1-8 ATS this season, while Los Angeles is 5-2-1 ATS, including 2-0-1 at home. The Chargers are also on an 18-4 under run, including 7-1 this season. Edge: Under and Chargers.

Eagles (-7½, 43) at Cowboys: Do you go with history or recent form? The home team has won and covered four straight in this series, and Dallas is on a 6-0 ATS run at home against Philadelphia, with four wins by 20 points or more. However, the Cowboys are on an 0-5 ATS skid overall at home, while the Eagles are on a 4-1 ATS run away from home. The over is on a 6-0-1 run in this series. Edge: Over and slight to Eagles.

Jets (-1½, 46½) at Cardinals: Despite last week’s win, New York is on a 5-14-1 ATS skid, while Arizona has won and covered three straight for the first time since 2021. Edge: Cardinals.

Lions (-3½, 49) at Texans: Detroit remains a consistent moneymaker, on a 33-12 ATS run, including a current 13-2 ATS run on the road and a 6-0 ATS run overall this season. Houston is on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Lions and under.

Monday

Dolphins at Rams (-1, 50): Miami is on a 2-9 ATS skid, though it has covered two of three on the road. Los Angeles has won three straight and has covered the last two. Edge: Rams.

MORE STORIES