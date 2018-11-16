Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 11

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 16, 2018 - 11:23 am
 
Updated November 16, 2018 - 11:32 am

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Carolina (-4½, 49½) at Detroit: The Panthers are 5-0 against the spread following their last five losses. The Lions are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Carolina is on a 7-3 over uptick. Edge: Panthers and slight to over.

Dallas at Atlanta (-3½, 49): Dallas is 2-3 ATS on the road this season after going 5-2-1 ATS in away games last year. The Falcons are on a 4-1 over run at home but the Cowboys are on an 8-1 under streak on the road. Edge: Under and slight to Falcons.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (Off): Both teams are slumping ATS, with the Bengals on an 0-4 skid and the Ravens an 0-3 downturn. Cincinnati has covered three of the last four meetings at Baltimore, which is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games. The under is 4-1 in the last five meetings and the Ravens are on a 6-3 under run. Edge: slight to Bengals and under.

Minnesota at Chicago (-2½, 44½): The Vikings are on a 3-1-2 cover streak, though the Bears have covered five of their last six games at Soldier Field. Minnesota is on a 7-3 over run on the road. Edge: slight to over.

Philadelphia at New Orleans (-8, 56½): The Eagles are on a 3-8-1 ATS slide in the regular season but are on a 12-7 cover run as underdogs. However, the Saints are on an eight-game win streak and a 7-0 cover run. New Orleans has gone over in seven of its last nine home games and Philadelphia is on a 5-0 over run on the road. Edge: Over and Saints.

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-1½, 49½): The Titans are 6-1 ATS as underdogs this season. With Andrew Luck at quarterback for the Colts, Tennessee is on a 1-6-1 ATS slide in the series. Indianapolis has covered its last three games. With Luck under center, the Colts are on a 16-10 over streak. Edge: slight to Colts and over.

Houston (-3, 42½) at Washington: The Texans have won six straight games and covered their last three. But the Redskins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games. Houston is on an 8-3 under streak and Washington is on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Under.

Tampa Bay at New York Giants (-1½, 53): The Buccaneers are 1-6 straight up and ATS in their last seven games. But the Giants are on an 0-4 spread skid at home. Tampa Bay is on an 8-2 over run. Edge: slight to over.

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 46): The Broncos have covered their last two away games and three of their last four overall. But they’re still 3-9 ATS on the road since last year and on a 5-15-1 ATS slide overall. Denver has covered only one of the last five meetings. The Broncos are on a 9-4 under streak and the Chargers are on a 13-6 under run. Edge: Chargers and under.

Oakland at Arizona (-5½, 41): The Raiders are 2-7 ATS this season and on an extended 4-16-3 spread slide. Oakland is 1-9-2 ATS in its last 12 road games. The Cardinals are 5-1-1 vs. the line in their last seven games. The Raiders are on a 13-3 under run and Arizona is on a 9-4 under streak. Edge: Under and Cards.

Pittsburgh (-5, 46½) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars beat the Steelers twice last season at Heinz Field. But Jacksonville is on a five-game losing streak and 0-5 spread slide, while Pittsburgh has won and covered its last five games. The Steelers are on an 8-3 over streak. Edge: Steelers and over.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams (-3½, 63½): The Chiefs have the NFL’s best spread record this season at 8-2. The Rams are on a 4-8-1 ATS skid. Edge: slight to Chiefs.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like