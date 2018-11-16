NFL betting trends — Week 11

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Michael Conroy/AP)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Carolina (-4½, 49½) at Detroit: The Panthers are 5-0 against the spread following their last five losses. The Lions are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Carolina is on a 7-3 over uptick. Edge: Panthers and slight to over.

Dallas at Atlanta (-3½, 49): Dallas is 2-3 ATS on the road this season after going 5-2-1 ATS in away games last year. The Falcons are on a 4-1 over run at home but the Cowboys are on an 8-1 under streak on the road. Edge: Under and slight to Falcons.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (Off): Both teams are slumping ATS, with the Bengals on an 0-4 skid and the Ravens an 0-3 downturn. Cincinnati has covered three of the last four meetings at Baltimore, which is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games. The under is 4-1 in the last five meetings and the Ravens are on a 6-3 under run. Edge: slight to Bengals and under.

Minnesota at Chicago (-2½, 44½): The Vikings are on a 3-1-2 cover streak, though the Bears have covered five of their last six games at Soldier Field. Minnesota is on a 7-3 over run on the road. Edge: slight to over.

Philadelphia at New Orleans (-8, 56½): The Eagles are on a 3-8-1 ATS slide in the regular season but are on a 12-7 cover run as underdogs. However, the Saints are on an eight-game win streak and a 7-0 cover run. New Orleans has gone over in seven of its last nine home games and Philadelphia is on a 5-0 over run on the road. Edge: Over and Saints.

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-1½, 49½): The Titans are 6-1 ATS as underdogs this season. With Andrew Luck at quarterback for the Colts, Tennessee is on a 1-6-1 ATS slide in the series. Indianapolis has covered its last three games. With Luck under center, the Colts are on a 16-10 over streak. Edge: slight to Colts and over.

Houston (-3, 42½) at Washington: The Texans have won six straight games and covered their last three. But the Redskins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games. Houston is on an 8-3 under streak and Washington is on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Under.

Tampa Bay at New York Giants (-1½, 53): The Buccaneers are 1-6 straight up and ATS in their last seven games. But the Giants are on an 0-4 spread skid at home. Tampa Bay is on an 8-2 over run. Edge: slight to over.

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 46): The Broncos have covered their last two away games and three of their last four overall. But they’re still 3-9 ATS on the road since last year and on a 5-15-1 ATS slide overall. Denver has covered only one of the last five meetings. The Broncos are on a 9-4 under streak and the Chargers are on a 13-6 under run. Edge: Chargers and under.

Oakland at Arizona (-5½, 41): The Raiders are 2-7 ATS this season and on an extended 4-16-3 spread slide. Oakland is 1-9-2 ATS in its last 12 road games. The Cardinals are 5-1-1 vs. the line in their last seven games. The Raiders are on a 13-3 under run and Arizona is on a 9-4 under streak. Edge: Under and Cards.

Pittsburgh (-5, 46½) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars beat the Steelers twice last season at Heinz Field. But Jacksonville is on a five-game losing streak and 0-5 spread slide, while Pittsburgh has won and covered its last five games. The Steelers are on an 8-3 over streak. Edge: Steelers and over.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams (-3½, 63½): The Chiefs have the NFL’s best spread record this season at 8-2. The Rams are on a 4-8-1 ATS skid. Edge: slight to Chiefs.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).