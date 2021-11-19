NFL betting trends — Week 11: Bengals get edge over Raiders

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Cincinnati (-1, 51) at Raiders: The Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games this season. They are 2-3 ATS at home this season after a 2-6 straight-up home record last season. Eight of the past nine games at Allegiant Stadium have gone over the total. The Bengals have failed to win or cover their past two games, and their past three games have gone over. Edge: Over and Bengals.

Indianapolis at Buffalo (-7, 50): A playoff rematch from January when the Colts lost but covered. Indianapolis is 6-1 straight up and 5-2 against the spread in its past seven games. The Colts are 9-1 ATS in their past 10 road games, and their past four games have gone under the total. The Bills have covered their past three home games. Edge: Colts and slight to over.

Baltimore (-5½, 44) at Chicago: The Ravens have failed to cover their past three games and four of five. Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in its past five road games. The under is 7-3 in the past 10 Bears games. Chicago is 1-3 ATS in its past four games. Edge: Slight to under.

Green Bay (-1, 47½) at Minnesota: The road team has won and covered the past three meetings. The Packers are on a nine-game spread winning streak (8-1 straight up). The past seven Green Bay games have gone under. Edge: Under and Packers.

Houston at Tennessee (-10, 44½): The road team has covered the past four meetings. The Texans have failed to cover their past four road games this season. The Titans have won six straight games (5-1 ATS), and the over is 29-11 in Tennessee games since midway through 2019. Edge: Titans.

San Francisco (-6½, 45) at Jacksonville: The 49ers are 7-4 ATS on the road since last season. San Francisco is 3-1 straight up on the road this season. Seven of nine Jaguars games have gone under the total. Edge: 49ers and under.

Detroit at Cleveland (-12, 43½): The Lions are still looking for their first straight-up win but are 5-4 ATS. Six of the past seven Detroit games have gone under the total. The Browns are 2-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: Under and slight to Lions.

Washington at Carolina (-3½, 43): Washington had failed to cover four straight and was 1-7 ATS in its previous eight games before upsetting the Buccaneers last week. Washington’s past four games have gone under the total. The Panthers were 1-5 straight up and ATS in their previous six games before upsetting the Cardinals last week. The under is 7-3 in Carolina games this season. Edge: Under.

Miami (-3½, 44½) at New York Jets: The Dolphins are 4-0 ATS against the Jets the past two seasons. Miami has back-to-back wins and covers after dropping the previous six games straight up (1-5 ATS). Miami’s past three games have gone under the total. The Jets are 2-6 straight up and ATS. Edge: Dolphins and under.

New Orleans at Philadelphia (-2, 43½): The under is 7-3 in New Orleans’ past 10 true road games. The Eagles are 0-4 straight up and 1-3 ATS at home this season. They are 1-6 straight up in their past seven home games. Edge: Under and Saints.

Dallas at Kansas City (-2½, 56): The Chiefs are 5-15 ATS in their past 20 games on the board. Four consecutive Kansas City games had gone under the total before last week’s over against the Raiders. The Cowboys had their seven-game cover streak end against the Broncos on Nov. 7, but they responded with a 43-3 rout against the Falcons last week. Dallas’ past four games have gone under the total after overs in the previous four games. Edge: Slight to Cowboys and under.

Arizona (-2½, 48) at Seattle: The Cardinals are 5-0 straight up and ATS on the road this season. The Seahawks had covered three straight before last week’s loss to the Packers. Six of the past seven Seattle games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and slight to Cardinals.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers (-6, 47): The Steelers have won their past five straight up this season. They are 2-1 as underdogs this season and 9-3 in the role since 2019. The under is 6-2-1 in Pittsburgh games this season. The under is 10-5 in the past 15 Chargers games. Edge: Steelers and under.

Monday

New York Giants at Tampa Bay (-11, 49½): The Giants covered in a 25-23 home loss to the Buccaneers last season. New York is 3-1 ATS this season as a road underdog and 9-2 in the role since 2020. The Giants are on a 12-3 under run. The home team has covered the past eight Tampa Bay games. Edge: Giants and under.

