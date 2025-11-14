NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Cowboys

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is swarmed by Denver Broncos defenders during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Monday

Cowboys (-3½, 50) at Raiders: The Cowboys have gone over the total in five of their past six games. They are 1-4 straight up and 2-3 against the spread on the road this season. The Raiders have lost seven of their past eight, but covered three of their past four. Four of their past five games have gone under the total. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Sunday

Commanders vs. Dolphins (-3, 47½) (Madrid): The Commanders franchise has lost four straight games by 20 or more points for the first time since 1954. The Dolphins have won and covered two of their past three, and all three have stayed under the total. Edge: Dolphins.

Panthers at Falcons (-3½, 42½): The Panthers rolled to a 30-0 win in their first meeting Sept. 21. They have won and covered four of their past six games. The Falcons have lost four straight, covering two of them. Edge: Slight to Panthers.

Buccaneers at Bills (-5½, 47½): The Buccaneers have lost and failed to cover two of their past three games. They are 4-1 ATS on the road this season. The Bills have failed to cover five of their past seven. Edge: Slight to Buccaneers.

Texans (-6, 37) at Titans: The Texans shut out the Titans 26-0 on Sept. 28. Houston has won and covered five of its past six games. The Titans are 3-6 ATS this season. Edge: Texans.

Bears at Vikings (-3, 48½): The Vikings defeated the Bears 27-24 in Week 1 and are on a 4-1-1 ATS run against them. Minnesota is on a 6-1 over run. Chicago has won six of its past seven, covering five of them. Edge: Over and slight to Vikings.

Packers (-7, 42½) at Giants: Mike Kafka makes his debut as interim coach for the Giants, who have lost four straight. They are on a 4-1 over run. The Packers have failed to cover six of their past seven. Edge: Slight to Giants and over.

Bengals at Steelers (-5½, 49): The Bengals won the teams’ first meeting 33-31 on Oct. 16, their only victory in the past seven games (2-5 ATS). Their past five games have gone over the total. The Steelers have lost and failed to cover three of their past four. Edge: Slight to over.

Chargers (-3, 44) at Jaguars: The Chargers have won three straight, but covered only two of their past seven. The Jaguars are 3-1 straight up and ATS in Jacksonville this season. Edge: Slight to Chargers.

Seahawks at Rams (-3, 48½): The Rams are on an 8-0-1 ATS run with six wins against the Seahawks. Seattle has won and covered seven of its past eight, with six of the games going over the total. The Rams have won and covered four straight. Edge: Slight to Rams and over.

49ers (-3, 48) at Cardinals: The 49ers edged the Cardinals 16-15 on Sept. 21 but didn’t cover. Arizona has covered three straight against San Francisco. The Cardinals are on a 4-1 over run, and the 49ers have gone over in five of seven. Edge: Over.

Ravens (-8, 40) at Browns: The Ravens crushed the Browns 41-17 on Sept. 14. Their past four meetings have gone over the total. The Ravens have won and covered their past three games. The Browns have one win and one cover in their past six. Edge: Ravens and over.

Chiefs (-4, 45) at Broncos: The teams’ past four meetings have gone under the total. The Broncos are on a 6-2 under run, and the Chiefs have gone under in four straight. Edge: Broncos and under.

Lions at Eagles (-2½, 47): Both teams have covered six of their past eight games. The Lions have gone over the total in 10 of their past 15, and the Eagles have gone over in five of seven. Edge: Over.