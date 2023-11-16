NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Raiders at Dolphins (-13½, 47): The Raiders are 0-4 against the spread on the road this season, and they have gone under in their last three and seven of eight. Edge: Dolphins and under.

Steelers at Browns (PK, 33½): The home team has won and covered the last four meetings in this series, and Cleveland is 4-1 straight-up and ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Browns.

Cardinals at Texans (-5, 49): Arizona won and covered in quarterback Kyler Murray’s return last week to break a 1-5 ATS skid. Houston is on a 5-2 ATS run. Edge: Texans.

Chargers (-3, 44½) at Packers: Los Angeles is on a 9-5 ATS run on the road, while Green Bay is on a 1-5 ATS skid. The Chargers were on a 5-0-1 under run until Sunday’s loss to Detroit flew over, and the Packers were on a 5-0 under run until last week’s loss to Pittsburgh went over. Edge: Under.

Giants at Commanders (-9½, 37): New York won the previous meeting 14-7 on Oct. 22, and the Giants are on a 5-1 ATS run in this series. But New York is on a 2-8-1 ATS skid overall. The under is 3-0-1 in the last four in this series, and the Giants were on a 7-0 under run before last week’s blowout loss to Dallas. Edge: Under.

Titans at Jaguars (-7, 40): Tennessee is on a 1-4 ATS skid, while Jacksonville won and covered five straight before last week’s blowout loss to San Francisco. Both teams are on under runs (Titans 6-1, Jaguars 4-2). Edge: Under and Jaguars.

Bears at Lions (-8, 47½): Detroit is 7-2 ATS this season and 16-3 ATS dating to last season. The Lions also won and covered both meetings last season. Edge: Lions.

Cowboys (-10½, 42) at Panthers: Dallas is only 2-3 SU and ATS on the road this season, compared to 4-0 at home, but Carolina is on a 1-6-2 ATS skid. The Cowboys are on a 6-2 over run, but the Panthers have gone under in their last three overall and all four home games this season. Edge: Cowboys and slight to under.

Buccaneers at 49ers (-12, 42): San Francisco ended its puzzling three-game slump last week and is still on a 13-4 ATS run in the regular season. Tampa Bay is 4-0 ATS on the road this season and is on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Slight to 49ers and under.

Seahawks (-1, 46½) at Rams: Los Angeles is on a 6-0 ATS run against Seattle, including in the season opener, but the Rams have failed to cover their last three this season. Both teams are on under runs (Rams 4-1, Seahawks 4-2). Edge: Slight to Rams and under.

Jets at Bills (-7, 39½): Buffalo is on an 0-6 ATS skid and has failed to cover its last three against the Jets. The last four games in this series have gone under, and both teams are on under runs this season (Bills 5-1, Jets 4-0). Edge: Under and slight to Jets.

Vikings at Broncos (-2½, 42½): Minnesota has won and covered five in a row, and Denver has won and covered three in a row. The Vikings are also 4-0-1 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Slight to Vikings.

Monday

Eagles at Chiefs (-2½, 46): Philadelphia is 5-2-2 ATS this season, and Kansas City is on a 6-2 ATS run. The Chiefs are also on a 4-0-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under.