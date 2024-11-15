NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Dolphins (-7, 44½): The Raiders have lost five in a row straight-up, but they have covered two of the past three. The Dolphins have covered two straight after starting the season 1-6 against the spread. Miami is on a 10-4 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Packers (-5½, 40½) at Bears: Green Bay has won and covered 10 straight meetings in this series, and the Packers are on a 5-1 ATS run overall on the road. Chicago has lost and failed to cover three straight. The over is on a 5-3 run in this series. Edge: Packers and slight to over.

Browns at Saints (-1, 44½): Cleveland is on a 2-5 ATS skid, though only 2-2 on the road. New Orleans ended an 0-5 ATS skid with last week’s win over Atlanta. The Browns are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Rams (-4½, 44) at Patriots: Los Angeles is on a 2-4 ATS skid overall and a 1-3 ATS skid on the road. New England is on a 3-0 ATS run. The Rams are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

Ravens (-3, 48) at Steelers: Pittsburgh has won seven of eight in this series (6-2 ATS), including three straight, though all eight games were decided by seven or less. The Steelers are on a 10-4 ATS run as underdogs, and they are 7-2 ATS overall this season, including four straight. The past seven meetings in this series have gone under, but both teams are on over runs (Ravens 9-1, Steelers 4-0). Edge: Steelers and slight to over.

Jaguars at Lions (-14, 46½): Jacksonville is on a 4-0 ATS run despite losing the past three straight-up. Detroit didn’t cover last week, but it is still on an extended 33-13 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Jaguars 5-1, Lions 4-1-1). Edge: Over.

Vikings (-6, 39½) at Titans: Minnesota is on a 1-3 ATS skid after starting the season on a 5-0 run, but Tennessee is 1-8 ATS this season, failing to cover five straight. Edge: Slight to Vikings.

Colts at Jets (-4, 43½): Indianapolis has lost and failed to cover two straight, but it is still 7-3 ATS this season, including 5-2 as an underdog. New York is on an extended 5-15-1 ATS skid, including 1-6 heading into this week. Edge: Colts.

Seahawks at 49ers (-6½, 48½): San Francisco has won six straight in this series (5-1 ATS), and Seattle is on a 1-5 ATS skid overall. Edge: 49ers.

Falcons at Broncos (-2, 44): Denver is on a 6-2 ATS run and a 5-1 over run. Edge: Broncos and over.

Chiefs at Bills (-2, 45½): Buffalo has won and covered three straight against Kansas City in the regular season, all on the road, but has lost and failed to cover three straight in the playoffs against the Chiefs, including last season in Buffalo. Kansas City is still unbeaten this season at 9-0, but has failed to cover three straight. The Chiefs are on a 5-0 ATS run as underdogs. The Bills are on a 4-1 ATS run overall. Buffalo is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Chiefs and over.

Bengals at Chargers (-1½, 48): Cincinnati is on an 11-4 ATS run as an underdog and is on a 4-1 ATS run overall this season. Los Angeles has covered three straight, but against weak competition. The teams have diverged strongly on totals, with the Bengals on a 12-4 over run and the Chargers on an 18-5 under run. Edge: Bengals.

Monday

Texans (-7½, 42) at Cowboys: Houston is only 2-5 ATS as a favorite this season, but is on a 4-2 ATS run overall. Dallas is on an 0-4 ATS skid overall and an 0-6 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on under runs (Texans 7-1-1, Cowboys 4-2). Edge: Texans and under.