NFL betting trends — Week 12

Tennessee at New England (-7, 43½): The Titans have won six of their last seven games straight up (5-2 against the spread), but the lone loss came last week against the Texans. Tennessee is 4-1 ATS on the road and the over is 29-12 in Titans games since mid 2019. The Patriots have wins and covers in their last five games. The over is on a 5-2 run in New England games. Edge: Over and Patriots.

Atlanta (-2, 45½) at Jacksonville: The Falcons are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games, and three of their last four games have gone under the total. The Jaguars are on an 8-1 under run this season. Edge: Under.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (-4, 45): The Steelers had an eight-game series win streak snapped last December. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 straight up in the last six games but only 3-3 ATS. The Steelers remain strong as underdogs (3-1 ATS this season, 10-3 in the last 13 games in the role), but are 0-5 ATS as favorites this season. The under is 6-3 in Pittsburgh games this season. The Bengals have failed to cover their last three home games. Edge: Steelers and under.

Carolina (-2½, 42) at Miami: The Panthers are 10-2 ATS in their lat 12 road games (3-2 this season). Carolina is on a 7-4 under run. The Dolphins have won and covered their last three games after an 0-4-1 spread skid. The last four Miami games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and Panthers.

Philadelphia (-3½, 45½) at New York Giants: The Giants have covered six of the last eight in the series though they are 2-2 ATS in their last four home games against the Eagles. Philadelphia is 4-2 straight up and ATS on the road this season. New York had covered three straight games before losing to the Buccaneers on Monday. The last four Giants games have gone under, and the under is 13-3 in the last 16 New York games. Edge: Slight to under.

New York Jets at Houston (-2½, 44½): The Jets are 2-8 straight up and ATS this season and 0-4 straight up and ATS on the road. Six of the last seven Jets games have gone over the total. The Texans have covered three of their last four home games, and three of their four home games have gone over. Edge: Over and Texans.

Tampa Bay (-3, 53½) at Indianapolis: The Buccaneers are 0-5 ATS on the road this season. The Colts are 5-1 straight up in their last six games, and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games. Indianapolis is on a 13-7 over run. Edge: Colts and over.

Minnesota at San Francisco (-3, 48½): The Vikings have won and covered their last four road games and are 5-0 ATS as underdogs this season. The 49ers are 1-4 straight up and ATS at home this season and 2-8 at Levi’s Stadium since last season. Edge: Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams (-1, 47) at Green Bay: The Packers are 8-2 straight up and 9-1 ATS since losing the opener to the Saints. Green Bay is 4-0 straight up and ATS at home this season, and seven of the last eight Packers games have gone under the total. The Rams have failed to cover their last four games. Edge: Packers and under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2½, 48) at Denver: The Broncos have won and covered the last two meetings in Denver and are 3-1 ATS in the last four games in the series. The Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games, and three of their last four road games have gone under the total. Eight of Denver’s 10 games have gone under, including the last four. Edge: Under and slight to Broncos.

Cleveland at Baltimore (-3½, 47): The Ravens won and covered the last three meetings. Baltimore has failed to cover five of its last six games including the last four. The over is 4-2 in Baltimore home games this season. The over is 4-1 in Browns away games. Edge: Slight to over.

Monday

Seattle at Washington (pick, 47): The Seahawks have dropped their last two games straight up and ATS with Russell Wilson back at QB after going 3-0 ATS with Geno Smith starting. Seattle is on a 7-0-1 under run. Washington is 3-7 ATS but has two wins in a row. Edge: Washington.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.