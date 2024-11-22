NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Broncos-Raiders
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Sunday
Broncos (-6½, 41½) at Raiders: Denver ended an eight-game straight-up losing streak to the Raiders with a 34-18 victory Oct. 6. The Broncos are 8-3 against the spread this season, while the Raiders are on a 2-4 ATS skid. Both teams are on over runs (Denver 5-2, Raiders 7-2). Edge: Broncos and over.
Lions (-7½, 50) at Colts: Detroit is 7-1 ATS in its past eight games, part of an extended 34-13 ATS run, though Indianapolis is also an impressive 8-3 ATS this season. The Lions are on a 5-1-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.
Chiefs (-11, 43) at Panthers: Kansas City is on an 0-4 ATS skid, though it was 4-1-1 ATS off a straight-up loss last season. Carolina has won and covered two straight, and the Panthers are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Panthers and over.
Vikings (-3½, 39) at Bears: The road team has covered four straight in this series, and Chicago is on a 1-3 ATS skid. Both teams are on under runs (Minnesota 7-3, Chicago 8-3), and the last three games in this series have gone under. Edge: Under and Vikings.
Cowboys at Commanders (-10½, 45): Dallas has won and covered five of six in this series, but the Cowboys are on a dismal 0-5 ATS skid this season. Washington has lost and failed to cover two straight, but it was on a 7-0-1 ATS surge before that. Edge: Commanders.
Buccaneers (-6, 41½) at Giants: Tampa Bay is on a 10-3 ATS run on the road, while New York has lost and failed to cover five straight. The Buccaneers are also on a 6-1 over run. Edge: Buccaneers and over.
Patriots at Dolphins (-7, 46): Miami is on an 8-0 ATS run in this series and is on a 3-0 ATS run overall this season. New England failed to cover last week to end a 3-0 ATS run. The Dolphins are on a 10-5 under run. Edge: Dolphins and slight to under.
Titans at Texans (-8, 40½): Houston is on a 6-1 ATS run in this series. Tennessee is on an extended 5-17-1 ATS skid, including 1-9 this season. The Texans are on a 7-2-1 under run. Edge: Texans and under.
Cardinals (-1, 47) at Seahawks: Seattle has won five straight in this series (4-1 ATS). However, Arizona is on a 4-0 ATS run overall this season, while the Seahawks are on a 1-5 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on under runs (Cardinals 4-1-1, Seahawks 4-0). Edge: Cardinals and under.
49ers at Packers (-2½, 47): Both teams are on ATS skids (San Francisco 3-6, Green Bay 0-4). The Packers are on a 4-1-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under.
Eagles (-3, 49) at Rams: Philadelphia is on a six-game winning streak (4-2 ATS), while Los Angeles is on a 3-1 ATS run. The Rams are 2-3 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Slight to Eagles.
Monday
Ravens (-3, 51) at Chargers: Baltimore is on a 1-3 ATS skid after going 4-0-1 ATS before that. Los Angeles has won and covered four straight and is 4-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Chargers.