NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Chiefs (-9, 43) at Raiders: Despite the loss to the Eagles last week, Kansas City is on a 6-3 run against the spread. The Chiefs have won their last five in Las Vegas but are only 3-2 ATS. The Raiders are 3-0 ATS under interim coach Antonio Pierce. Both teams are on under runs (Chiefs 4-0-1, Raiders 8-1). Edge: Under and slight to Chiefs.

Jaguars (-1½, 47½) at Texans: Houston won and covered handily 37-17 at Jacksonville on Sept. 24, but the Jaguars have won and covered six of seven since then. The Texans have won four of five but are on a 1-3 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Buccaneers at Colts (-2½, 44½): Both teams have been solid bets ATS this season (Indianapolis 7-3, Tampa Bay 7-3). The Bucs are on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Under.

Patriots (-3½, 34) at Giants: New York is 3-2-1 ATS since losing its first five of the season against the spread, while New England is on a 1-6 ATS skid. Both teams are on 7-2 runs to the under, though the Giants have gone over the past two weeks. Edge: Under and slight to Giants.

Panthers at Titans (-3½, 37): Both teams are on dreadful ATS skids (Carolina 1-7-2, Tennessee 1-5), and both teams are on under runs (Carolina 4-0, Tennessee 6-2). Edge: Under.

Steelers (-1, 35½) at Bengals: Cincinnati has won and covered four of the past five meetings in the series. The Steelers are on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Bengals.

Saints (-1, 41½) at Falcons: Atlanta has lost three of four in this series but is 3-1 ATS in those games. Both teams are on awful ATS skids this season (Falcons 1-8, Saints 2-7-1). Atlanta has gone over three straight after five unders in a row. New Orleans has gone over three of the last four after going under in its first six this season. Edge: Slight to under.

Rams (-1, 44½) at Cardinals: Los Angeles coach Sean McVay is 7-0 straight-up and ATS on the road against Arizona, though the Rams have dropped four straight and five of six ATS this season. Los Angeles is on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Rams and slight to under.

Browns at Broncos (-1½, 35½): Both teams are on solid ATS runs (Cleveland 3-0, Denver 3-1). The Broncos have won four in a row straight-up for the first time since 2016. The Browns have gone over four straight on the road, but the Broncos are on a 5-0 run to the under. Edge: Slight to Broncos and under.

Bills at Eagles (-3, 48½): Buffalo ended a six-game ATS skid last week, while Philadelphia is on a 10-4-1 ATS run at home. The Bills are on under runs of 4-0 and 6-1. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

Ravens (-3½, 48) at Chargers: Baltimore is on a 10-5 ATS run on the road, while Los Angeles is on a 4-7 ATS skid overall. The Chargers are on a 6-1-1 under run. Edge: Ravens and slight to under.

Monday

Bears at Vikings (-3, 43): Minnesota is 5-0 SU, 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings in this series, including a win and cover Oct. 15. The Vikings are also on a 6-0 ATS run this season and a 7-2 under run. Edge: Vikings and slight to under.