NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Raiders-Browns

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 12 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Browns at Raiders (-4, 36): The Raiders beat the Browns 20-16 and covered the spread last season at Allegiant Stadium. Cleveland is on a 1-6 straight-up slide and 2-5 against the spread. The Browns are on a 4-0 over streak. The Raiders have lost eight of their past nine games while going 2-6-1 ATS. Edge: Over.

Steelers at Bears (-2½, 45): The Steelers are 1-3 ATS on the road this season and on an extended 1-6 spread slide as visitors. Pittsburgh is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season and on a 3-0 under streak. The Bears have won seven of eight while going 6-2 ATS. Edge: Bears and under.

Patriots (-6, 52) at Bengals: The Patriots have won eight straight while going 6-1-1 ATS. They are on a 4-1 over run. The Bengals are on a 6-2-1 over run. Edge: Patriots and over.

Giants at Lions (-10, 50): The Giants have covered two straight and are on a 4-2 ATS uptick. New York also is on a 5-1 over run. The Lions are on a 2-3 spread skid, but are 3-1 ATS at Ford Field this season and on an extended 11-5 cover run at home. Edge: Over.

Vikings at Packers (-6½, 41½): The over is 4-1 in the past five meetings. Minnesota is on a 1-4 straight-up and ATS skid and has gone under in its past two. The Packers are on a 1-7 spread skid. Edge: Slight to over.

Seahawks (-13, 40) at Titans: The Seahawks are 5-0 ATS away from home this season and are on a 5-0 cover run overall. The Titans have covered their past two and three of six after a 3-18 spread mark. Tennessee also is on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Seahawks and slight to over.

Colts at Chiefs (-3½, 50): The Colts are 6-3-1 ATS this season, though they haven’t covered their past two. Indianapolis is also on a 4-1 over run. The Chiefs have won and covered four straight at home. They are on a 5-0 under streak. Edge: Under and slight to Chiefs.

Jets at Ravens (-13½, 44½): The Jets are on a 2-0-1 spread surge overall, and they’re 3-1-1 ATS away from home. The Ravens have won four straight while going 3-1 ATS. The Ravens are on a 21-8 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Ravens.

Jaguars (-3, 47½) at Cardinals: The Jaguars are on a 1-3-1 ATS skid, though they are on a 5-0 over streak on the road. The Cardinals have lost and failed to cover their past two after three straight covers. Arizona is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Over.

Eagles (-3, 47½) at Cowboys: The Eagles beat the Cowboys 24-20, but didn’t cover on the NFL’s opening night. Philadelphia has won and covered its past four and has won five of the past seven meetings with Dallas. The Cowboys are on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Over and Eagles.

Falcons at Saints (-2, 40½): The Saints have covered the past three meetings. The Falcons are on a five-game losing streak during which they’re 1-3-1 ATS. The Saints are on a 5-0-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Saints and under.

Buccaneers at Rams (-6½, 49½): The Buccaneers are on a 1-3 straight-up and ATS skid, and they’re on a 6-2 over run. The Rams have won five in a row, going 4-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Rams and over.

Monday

Panthers at 49ers (-7, 50): The Panthers have won and covered five of their past seven games. They are 4-1 ATS on the road. The 49ers are 1-3 ATS at home and are on over runs of 3-0 and 6-1-1. Edge: Over and slight to Panthers.