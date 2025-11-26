NFL betting trends — Week 13: 3 Thanksgiving Day games

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs past New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes (46) during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 13 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thursday

Packers at Lions (-3, 48): The Packers are 1-4 against the spread on the road this season and on a 2-8-1 ATS away skid. The Lions are on a 9-4 over run at home. Edge: Slight to over and Lions.

Chiefs (-3, 52½) at Cowboys: The Chiefs have failed to cover their past three games, and their past six have gone under the total. The Cowboys have covered three of their past four home games. Edge: Slight to under.

Bengals at Ravens (-7, 51½): The past six meetings have gone over the total. The Bengals are 1-4 ATS on the road this season. The Ravens have won five straight, going 3-2 ATS. Edge: Over.

Friday

Bears at Eagles (-7, 44½): The Bears have won four straight and eight of nine. They are on a 5-1-1 over run on the road. The Eagles had won and covered four straight before losing Sunday at underdog Dallas. Edge: Slight to Bears and over.

Sunday

Raiders at Chargers (-10, 41): The Chargers have won and covered the past three meetings, including a 20-9 win Sept. 15 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are on a 3-7 ATS skid. The Chargers have covered two of their past eight games. Edge: Slight to Chargers.

49ers (-5½, 36) at Browns: The 49ers have won and covered two straight since quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the lineup. They are 5-2 ATS and 5-2 to the over on the road. The Browns have gone over the total in four of their past five games. Edge: Over.

Jaguars (-7, 41½) at Titans: The Jaguars have won five of their past six, going 4-2 ATS. Their five road games have gone over the total. The Titans have covered three straight, and four of their past five games have gone over. Edge: Over.

Texans at Colts (-4, 44½): Nine of the Texans’ past 12 games have gone under the total. The Colts are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS at home. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Saints at Dolphins (-6, 42): The Saints have lost five of their past six and covered only once. Their past seven games have gone under the total. The Dolphins have gone under in four straight games. Edge: Under and Dolphins.

Falcons (-2½, 39½) at Jets: The Falcons are 4-2 ATS on the road, and seven of their 11 games have gone under the total. Four of the Jets’ past six games have gone under. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.

Cardinals at Buccaneers (-2½, 43): The Cardinals are 4-1 ATS on the road this season, and they are on a 6-1 over run. The Buccaneers have lost and failed to cover three straight, and they are on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Rams (-10½, 45) at Panthers: The Rams have won six straight and covered five of them. Five of their past six games have gone under the total, while the Panthers are on a 3-1 under run. Edge: Rams and under.

Vikings at Seahawks (-11½, 41): The Vikings have no wins or covers in their past three games and five of six. The Seahawks have covered eight of their past 10 and are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Seahawks and slight to over.

Bills (-3½, 47½) at Steelers: The Bills have covered only three of their past nine games. They are 4-1 to the under in road games. The Steelers have covered three of their past four home games and are on a 7-3 under run at home. Edge: Slight to under and Steelers.

Broncos (-6, 43½) at Commanders: The Broncos have won eight straight, covering five of them. They are on a 7-2 under run. The Commanders have lost six straight, going 0-6 ATS. Edge: Broncos and slight to under.

Monday

Giants at Patriots (-7½, 46): The Giants have lost three straight but covered all three. They are on a 6-1 over run. The Patriots have won nine straight, but are 3-3 ATS at home. Edge: Over and slight to Giants.