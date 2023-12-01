NFL betting trends — Week 13: Edge for 49ers-Eagles

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and the Eagles offense lines up against the San Francisco 49ers defense during the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Chargers (-5, 40½) at Patriots: Los Angeles has lost and failed to cover three in a row and five of seven, but New England has lost and failed to cover seven of eight. Both teams are on under runs (Chargers 7-1-1, Patriots 8-2). Edge: Under.

Lions (-4½, 46½) at Saints: Detroit has lost two straight against the spread for the first time since October 2022, but the Lions are still on an 8-2 ATS run on the road. New Orleans is on a 1-5 ATS skid and a 17-4 under run. Edge: Lions and under.

Falcons (-2, 34) at Jets: Both teams are on ATS skids (Atlanta 2-8, New York 0-4-1), and both teams are on under runs (Atlanta 14-6, New York 5-1). Edge: Under.

Cardinals at Steelers (-5½, 41): Arizona is 6-6 ATS despite its 2-10 record. Pittsburgh has won and covered four of five at home and is on an 8-1 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Steelers.

Colts (-1, 42½) at Titans: Indianapolis won and covered against Tennessee on Oct. 8 (23-16) to break a five game losing skid to the Titans, and the Colts have won and covered three straight overall. Tennessee is on a 7-2 under run, but the Colts are 7-4 to the over this season. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Dolphins (-9½, 49) at Commanders: Miami is only 4-4 ATS after a hot start, but Washington has lost five of six outright and is 0-4-1 ATS at home this season. The Commanders are on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Dolphins and slight to over.

Broncos at Texans (-3, 47½): Denver has won five straight (4-1 ATS), while Houston is on a 1-4 ATS skid. Both teams are on under runs (Broncos 5-1, Texans 6-2). Edge: Broncos and under.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-5½, 37): Interim coach Chris Tabor takes over in Carolina after the Panthers went 1-10 (2-8-1 ATS) to start the season. Tampa Bay has lost six of seven but was 4-3 ATS in those games. Both teams are on under runs (Panthers 5-0, Bucs 7-2). Edge: Under and slight to Bucs.

49ers (-3, 47) at Eagles: Rematch of last year’s NFC championship game that Philadelphia won 31-7 after San Francisco ran out of quarterbacks. The 49ers are on a 16-5-1 ATS run overall and a 7-3-1 ATS run away from home in the regular season. However, the Eagles are 8-1-2 ATS this season and are on a 4-1 run to the over at home. Edge: Slight to over.

Browns at Rams (-3½, 40): Cleveland won and covered three straight before last week’s loss at Denver. Los Angeles has won two straight for the first time this season. Edge: Slight to Rams.

Chiefs (-6, 42½) at Packers: Kansas City is on a 7-3 ATS run since losing to Detroit in the season opener but has lost two of four outright. Green Bay has won and covered three of four. Both teams are on under runs (Chiefs 5-1-1, Packers 5-2). Edge: Slight to under and Packers.

Monday

Bengals at Jaguars (-8½, 38): Cincinnati has lost and failed to cover three straight, while Jacksonville has won and covered seven of eight. Edge: Jaguars.