NFL betting trends — Week 13: Edge for Raiders-Chiefs

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Friday

Raiders at Chiefs (-13, 42½): The Raiders have covered the past two meetings in this series and three of the past four on the road. Both teams are on skids against the spread overall (Raiders 0-3, Chiefs 0-5), and both teams are on over runs (Raiders 8-2, Chiefs 4-1). Edge: Slight to Raiders and over.

Sunday

Titans at Commanders (-5½, 44½): Tennessee ended an 0-6 skid against the spread with its upset of Houston last week, but the Titans are still 2-9 ATS this season. Washington is on an 0-3 ATS skid. The Titans are on a 5-0 over run on the road, and the Commanders are on a 7-3 over run overall. Edge: Over.

Chargers (-1½, 47½) at Falcons: Los Angeles’ loss Monday ended a 4-0 ATS run. Atlanta is 1-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Chargers.

Steelers at Bengals (-3, 47½): Pittsburgh is on a 13-3 ATS run as an underdog, including 4-0 this season. The Steelers’ loss last week ended a 5-0 ATS run. Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS at home this season. Both teams are on over runs (Steelers 5-1, Bengals 8-2). Edge: Over and Steelers.

Colts (-3, 42½) at Patriots: Indianapolis is on a 1-3 ATS skid, but that followed a 6-0 ATS run. The Colts are also on a 4-1 ATS run on the road. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Texans (-4, 44) at Jaguars: Jacksonville is on a 4-1 ATS run and a 6-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Jaguars.

Cardinals at Vikings (-3½, 45): Arizona’s loss last week ended a 4-0 ATS run. Minnesota is 2-3-1 ATS in its past six after starting the season 5-0. Both teams are on under runs (Cardinals 5-1-1, Vikings 7-4). Edge: Under.

Seahawks (-2, 42½) at Jets: Seattle has won and covered two straight after a 1-5 ATS skid. New York is on a 1-7 ATS skid. The Seahawks are on a 5-0 under run. Edge: Seahawks and under.

Buccaneers (-6, 46) at Panthers: Tampa Bay is on a 12-2 ATS run on the road in the regular season, while Carolina is on a 3-0 ATS run after an 0-5 skid. Both teams are on over runs (Bucs 6-2, Panthers 7-2). Edge: Over and slight to Bucs.

Rams (-3, 49) at Saints: Los Angeles is 4-7 ATS this season. New Orleans has won and covered two straight after an 0-5 ATS skid. The Saints are 7-4 to the over this season. Edge: Slight to over.

Eagles at Ravens (-3, 51½): Philadelphia has won seven straight (5-2 ATS) and is 2-0 as an underdog this season. Baltimore is 10-2 to the over this season. Edge: Over and Eagles.

49ers at Bills (-7, 44): San Francisco is on ATS skids of 0-3 and 3-7 and is only 1-4 ATS on the road this season. Buffalo has won six straight (5-1 ATS) and is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Bills and over.

Monday

Browns at Broncos (-5½, 42): Cleveland is on a 3-6 ATS skid, while Denver is on an 8-2 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Browns 3-1, Broncos 6-2). Edge: Broncos and over.