NFL betting trends — Week 13: WFT gets slight edge over Raiders

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Washington at Raiders (-1½, 49½): Washington has won and covered its past three games after a four-game skid. The under is 5-1 in Washington’s past six games. Washington dropped its first five games as the underdog this season before covering the past three in the role. The Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their past five home games and 0-3 ATS as favorites. The Raiders have failed to cover their past seven games as the favorite. Edge: Washington and slight to under.

Tampa Bay (-11, 50½) at Atlanta: The Buccaneers beat Atlanta 48-25 in Week 2, and there now are seven straight overs in the series. Tampa Bay is 1-5 against the spread on the road this season. Four of the past five Falcons games have gone under the total, including the past three. Atlanta is 0-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati (-3, 50½): The Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their past six games, but still have posted a 5-2 ATS record in their past seven road games. The Bengals had failed to cover three straight home games before last week’s romp over the Steelers. Edge: Slight to Chargers.

Arizona (-7½, 44) at Chicago: The Cardinals are 6-0 straight up and ATS on the road this season. The Bears have failed to cover their past three games and are on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Cardinals and under.

Philadelphia (-6½, 45) at New York Jets: The Eagles had covered three of four games and were on a 4-1 over run before last week’s 13-7 loss to the Giants. Philadelphia is 4-3 straight up and ATS on the road this season and 2-0 ATS as the favorite. The Jets had been on a six-game over streak before recent unders against the Dolphins and Texans. Edge: Eagles and slight to over.

Minnesota (-7½, 46½) at Detroit: The Vikings won but didn’t cover against the Lions on Oct. 10. Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in its past six games. Detroit is winless but has dropped only four games ATS. The Lions are on an 8-1 under run. Edge: Under.

Indianapolis (-10, 45½) at Houston: The Colts won 31-3 over Houston on Oct. 17. Indianapolis is 6-1 straight up and ATS in its past seven games against the Texans. The over is 7-2 in the past nine Colts games. Five of the past six Texans games have gone under the total, and Houston is 3-2 ATS at home. Edge: Colts.

New York Giants at Miami (-6, 40): The Giants are 12-3 ATS in their past 15 games as road underdogs, but 1-2 in their past three games in the role this season. New York is on a 5-0-1 under run. The Dolphins have won and covered their past four games after an 0-4-1 spread skid. Four of Miami’s past five games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and slight to Giants.

San Francisco (-3½, 45½) at Seattle: The Seahawks beat the 49ers on Oct. 3, but have lost six of their past seven games. The under is 8-0-1 in Seattle’s past nine games, and the past five have gone under the total. The Seahawks have won four of the past five games in the series. San Francisco is 4-1 straight up on the road this season. Edge: Under and slight to 49ers.

Baltimore (-4½, 44) at Pittsburgh: The underdog has covered the past seven games in the series. The Ravens are 2-3 ATS in their past five games and 2-3 ATS on the road this season. The past three Baltimore games have gone under the total. The Steelers are 1-6 ATS in their past seven home games. Pittsburgh is 10-4 ATS in its past 14 games as the underdog. Edge: Slight to Steelers.

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams (-12½, 48½): The Jaguars have covered three of four on the road this season. Nine of the past 10 Jacksonville games have gone under the total, including the past six. The Rams have failed to cover their past three home games, and the under is 4-2-1 in their past seven games. Edge: Under and Jaguars.

Denver at Kansas City (-9½, 47): The Chiefs have won the past 11 games in the series. The Broncos have covered two of the past three meetings at Kansas City. Denver is 5-3 ATS in the past eight road games in the series. The Chiefs have won four consecutive games but have covered only the past two. The under is 5-1 in Kansas City’s past six games. The Broncos are on a 9-2 under run, and five of the past six games in the series went under the total. Edge: Under.

Monday

New England at Buffalo (-2½, 42½): The Patriots have won and covered their past six games this season, and they’re 6-1 ATS in their past seven games at Buffalo. New England is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season and 19-8 in the role since 2010. Edge: Patriots.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.