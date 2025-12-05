NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 14 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Broncos (-7½, 40) at Raiders: The Broncos have won the past three meetings with the Raiders, who won the previous eight matchups. The Raiders covered as 9½-point road underdogs in a 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Nov. 6, but are on a 3-8 spread slide overall. Denver has won nine straight overall but has gone 5-4 ATS. The Broncos are on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Slight to Broncos and under.

Seahawks (-7, 44½) at Falcons: Seattle is 5-1 straight up and ATS on the road and has won and covered six of its past seven overall. Atlanta has lost six of its past seven. The Falcons are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Seahawks and slight to over.

Bengals at Bills (-6, 53): The Bengals are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS in games started by quarterback Joe Burrow, though Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS as a visitor this season. The Bengals are on a 3-0 under run. The Bills are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Bengals.

Titans at Browns (-3½, 33½): The Titans had their 3-0 spread streak end in last week’s 25-3 loss to the Jaguars. Tennessee is on a 7-4 over run. The Browns are on a 1-5 ATS slide as favorites, though they’re on a 4-1 ATS uptick at home. Edge: Slight to Titans and over.

Commanders (-2½, 44) at Vikings: The Commanders snapped an 0-6 spread slide in Sunday’s 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos. The Vikings have lost and failed to cover their past four games and are on a 4-0 under streak. Edge: Slight to under and Commanders.

Dolphins (-3, 41½) at Jets: The Dolphins won and covered for the fifth time in six meetings with the Jets in a 27-21 victory Sept. 29 at Miami. The Dolphins have won and covered four of their past five overall and are on a 5-0 under run. New York has covered four of its past five. Edge: Dolphins and slight to under.

Saints at Buccaneers (-8½, 41½): The Buccaneers won and covered the first meeting in a 23-3 rout Oct. 26 at the Superdome. The road team has covered the past eight meetings. New Orleans is on an 8-0 under run. Tampa Bay is on an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: Under and Saints.

Colts (-1½, 46½) at Jaguars: The Colts have lost nine in a row at Jacksonville while going 1-8 ATS. Indianapolis has lost and failed to cover three of its past four overall. The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS at home. The over is on a 5-0 run in the series. Edge: Jaguars and over.

Steelers at Ravens (-6½, 43): The Steelers have lost five of their past seven while going 2-4-1 ATS. The Ravens have won five of their past six but are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Baltimore is on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Ravens and under.

Bears at Packers (-6½, 44½): Chicago has won five straight games and nine of 10 and is on a 5-1 ATS run as an underdog. Green Bay is on a 1-3 spread skid at home and on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Bears and slight to over.

Rams (-8, 47½) at Cardinals: The Cardinals have lost nine of their past 10 games but are on a 4-3 ATS uptick. Arizona is on a 1-5 spread slide at home. The Rams are on a 15-5 ATS run and 5-2 under run. Edge: Rams.

Texans at Chiefs (-3½, 42): Kansas City has lost three of four overall while going 0-4 ATS and is on a 6-1 under run. Houston has won four straight while going 3-1 ATS and is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Under and Texans.

Monday

Eagles (-2½, 41) at Chargers: The Eagles have lost and failed to cover their past two and are on a 4-0 under run. The Chargers have won and covered their past three home games and are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Chargers.