NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Broncos
CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 14 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Broncos game.
Broncos (-7½, 40) at Raiders: The Broncos have won the past three meetings with the Raiders, who won the previous eight matchups. The Raiders covered as 9½-point road underdogs in a 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Nov. 6, but are on a 3-8 spread slide overall. Denver has won nine straight overall but has gone 5-4 ATS. The Broncos are on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Slight to Broncos and under.
Seahawks (-7, 44½) at Falcons: Seattle is 5-1 straight up and ATS on the road and has won and covered six of its past seven overall. Atlanta has lost six of its past seven. The Falcons are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Seahawks and slight to over.
Bengals at Bills (-6, 53): The Bengals are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS in games started by quarterback Joe Burrow, though Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS as a visitor this season. The Bengals are on a 3-0 under run. The Bills are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Bengals.
Titans at Browns (-3½, 33½): The Titans had their 3-0 spread streak end in last week’s 25-3 loss to the Jaguars. Tennessee is on a 7-4 over run. The Browns are on a 1-5 ATS slide as favorites, though they’re on a 4-1 ATS uptick at home. Edge: Slight to Titans and over.
Commanders (-2½, 44) at Vikings: The Commanders snapped an 0-6 spread slide in Sunday’s 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos. The Vikings have lost and failed to cover their past four games and are on a 4-0 under streak. Edge: Slight to under and Commanders.
Dolphins (-3, 41½) at Jets: The Dolphins won and covered for the fifth time in six meetings with the Jets in a 27-21 victory Sept. 29 at Miami. The Dolphins have won and covered four of their past five overall and are on a 5-0 under run. New York has covered four of its past five. Edge: Dolphins and slight to under.
Saints at Buccaneers (-8½, 41½): The Buccaneers won and covered the first meeting in a 23-3 rout Oct. 26 at the Superdome. The road team has covered the past eight meetings. New Orleans is on an 8-0 under run. Tampa Bay is on an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: Under and Saints.
Colts (-1½, 46½) at Jaguars: The Colts have lost nine in a row at Jacksonville while going 1-8 ATS. Indianapolis has lost and failed to cover three of its past four overall. The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS at home. The over is on a 5-0 run in the series. Edge: Jaguars and over.
Steelers at Ravens (-6½, 43): The Steelers have lost five of their past seven while going 2-4-1 ATS. The Ravens have won five of their past six but are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Baltimore is on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Ravens and under.
Bears at Packers (-6½, 44½): Chicago has won five straight games and nine of 10 and is on a 5-1 ATS run as an underdog. Green Bay is on a 1-3 spread skid at home and on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Bears and slight to over.
Rams (-8, 47½) at Cardinals: The Cardinals have lost nine of their past 10 games but are on a 4-3 ATS uptick. Arizona is on a 1-5 spread slide at home. The Rams are on a 15-5 ATS run and 5-2 under run. Edge: Rams.
Texans at Chiefs (-3½, 42): Kansas City has lost three of four overall while going 0-4 ATS and is on a 6-1 under run. Houston has won four straight while going 3-1 ATS and is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Under and Texans.
Monday
Eagles (-2½, 41) at Chargers: The Eagles have lost and failed to cover their past two and are on a 4-0 under run. The Chargers have won and covered their past three home games and are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Chargers.