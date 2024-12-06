NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Buccaneers

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Buccaneers (-6½, 46): The Raiders have lost eight straight, but are only 3-5 against the spread, including last week’s cover at Kansas City. Both teams are on over runs (Raiders 6-2, Tampa Bay 7-2). Edge: Over.

Falcons at Vikings (-5½, 45½): Atlanta has lost and failed to cover three straight. Minnesota has won five straight but is only 2-3 ATS. Both teams are on under runs (Falcons 4-0, Vikings 4-1). Edge: Under and slight to Vikings.

Saints (-4½, 41) at Giants: New Orleans is on a 2-6 ATS skid, but New York has lost and failed to cover seven straight. The Giants are 8-4 to the under this season. Edge: Slight to Saints and under.

Jaguars at Titans (-3½, 40): Jacksonville has lost five straight but is on a 3-1-1 ATS run. Tennessee is on a 1-7 ATS skid and an 0-6 ATS skid as a favorite. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Browns at Steelers (-7, 44): Cleveland upset Pittsburgh as a 3½-point home underdog two weeks ago, but that is the Steelers’ only loss straight-up and ATS in the past seven games. The Browns are on a 1-4 ATS skid on the road. Both teams are on over runs (Browns 4-0, Steelers 6-1). Edge: Over and Steelers.

Panthers at Eagles (-12½, 46): Carolina is on a 4-0 ATS run despite losing two straight heartbreakers. Philadelphia has won eight straight (6-2 ATS), but the Eagles are on a 1-6 ATS skid at home. The Panthers are on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Panthers and over.

Jets at Dolphins (-6½, 45): New York is on a 1-8 ATS skid, while Miami is on a 6-2 ATS run in this series. Both teams are on over runs (Jets 5-2, Dolphins 4-2). Edge: Dolphins and over.

Seahawks at Cardinals (-3, 44½): A quick rematch of Seattle’s 16-6 home win as a 1-point underdog two weeks ago. The Seahawks have won and covered three straight overall and have beaten Arizona six in a row (5-1 ATS). The Cardinals are on a 5-1 ATS run, with the only blemish at Seattle. The under is on a 6-2 run in this series, and both teams are on under runs overall (Seahawks 5-1, Cardinals 4-0). Edge: Under and Seahawks.

Bills (-4, 50) at Rams: Buffalo has won seven straight (6-1 ATS), while Los Angeles is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Bills.

Bears at 49ers (-4, 44): Chicago has lost six straight but is on a 2-0-1 ATS run. San Francisco is on an 0-4 ATS skid. The Bears are on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Bears and slight to under.

Chargers at Chiefs (-4, 43): Kansas City is on a 3-0 ATS run in this series, though Los Angeles was on a 5-1 ATS run before that. The Chargers are on a 5-1 ATS run overall, but they are 0-2-1 ATS as underdogs this season. The Chiefs are on a 1-5 ATS skid despite going 5-1 straight-up. The under is on a 4-1 run in this series. Edge: Chargers and under.

Monday

Bengals (-5½, 50) at Cowboys: Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS on the road this season (1-5 at home). Dallas ended an 0-7 ATS skid at home with the Thanksgiving win and cover against the Giants. Both teams are on over runs (Bengals 5-0, Cowboys 5-2). Edge: Bengals and over.