NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Buccaneers
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Sunday
Raiders at Buccaneers (-6½, 46): The Raiders have lost eight straight, but are only 3-5 against the spread, including last week’s cover at Kansas City. Both teams are on over runs (Raiders 6-2, Tampa Bay 7-2). Edge: Over.
Falcons at Vikings (-5½, 45½): Atlanta has lost and failed to cover three straight. Minnesota has won five straight but is only 2-3 ATS. Both teams are on under runs (Falcons 4-0, Vikings 4-1). Edge: Under and slight to Vikings.
Saints (-4½, 41) at Giants: New Orleans is on a 2-6 ATS skid, but New York has lost and failed to cover seven straight. The Giants are 8-4 to the under this season. Edge: Slight to Saints and under.
Jaguars at Titans (-3½, 40): Jacksonville has lost five straight but is on a 3-1-1 ATS run. Tennessee is on a 1-7 ATS skid and an 0-6 ATS skid as a favorite. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.
Browns at Steelers (-7, 44): Cleveland upset Pittsburgh as a 3½-point home underdog two weeks ago, but that is the Steelers’ only loss straight-up and ATS in the past seven games. The Browns are on a 1-4 ATS skid on the road. Both teams are on over runs (Browns 4-0, Steelers 6-1). Edge: Over and Steelers.
Panthers at Eagles (-12½, 46): Carolina is on a 4-0 ATS run despite losing two straight heartbreakers. Philadelphia has won eight straight (6-2 ATS), but the Eagles are on a 1-6 ATS skid at home. The Panthers are on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Panthers and over.
Jets at Dolphins (-6½, 45): New York is on a 1-8 ATS skid, while Miami is on a 6-2 ATS run in this series. Both teams are on over runs (Jets 5-2, Dolphins 4-2). Edge: Dolphins and over.
Seahawks at Cardinals (-3, 44½): A quick rematch of Seattle’s 16-6 home win as a 1-point underdog two weeks ago. The Seahawks have won and covered three straight overall and have beaten Arizona six in a row (5-1 ATS). The Cardinals are on a 5-1 ATS run, with the only blemish at Seattle. The under is on a 6-2 run in this series, and both teams are on under runs overall (Seahawks 5-1, Cardinals 4-0). Edge: Under and Seahawks.
Bills (-4, 50) at Rams: Buffalo has won seven straight (6-1 ATS), while Los Angeles is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Bills.
Bears at 49ers (-4, 44): Chicago has lost six straight but is on a 2-0-1 ATS run. San Francisco is on an 0-4 ATS skid. The Bears are on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Bears and slight to under.
Chargers at Chiefs (-4, 43): Kansas City is on a 3-0 ATS run in this series, though Los Angeles was on a 5-1 ATS run before that. The Chargers are on a 5-1 ATS run overall, but they are 0-2-1 ATS as underdogs this season. The Chiefs are on a 1-5 ATS skid despite going 5-1 straight-up. The under is on a 4-1 run in this series. Edge: Chargers and under.
Monday
Bengals (-5½, 50) at Cowboys: Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS on the road this season (1-5 at home). Dallas ended an 0-7 ATS skid at home with the Thanksgiving win and cover against the Giants. Both teams are on over runs (Bengals 5-0, Cowboys 5-2). Edge: Bengals and over.