NFL betting trends — Week 14: Under gets edge in Raiders-Chiefs

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Raiders at Kansas City (-9½, 48): The past three games in the series have gone over the total after four of the previous five came in under. The Raiders are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games but 3-2 ATS on the road this season. Six of the past seven Chiefs games have gone under. Edge: Under.

New Orleans (-5½, 43) at New York Jets: The Saints have lost their past five games straight up, the team’s longest losing streak since 2005. New Orleans also is 1-4 ATS as a favorite this season. The Jets are 3-9 ATS. Seven of the past nine Jets games have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to over.

Atlanta at Carolina (-2½, 42): The Panthers won and covered at Atlanta on Oct. 31 but have lost and failed to cover seven of their past nine games. The Falcons are 4-1 straight up and 3-1-1 ATS in their past five road games and have won and covered the past three games at Carolina. Edge: Falcons.

Baltimore at Cleveland (-2½, 43): The Ravens have won and covered four of the past five meetings. The past five Baltimore games have gone under the total. The Browns have failed to cover six of their past eight games, including the past three. Three straight and four of the past five Cleveland home games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and Ravens.

Dallas (-4½, 48 at Washington: The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS on the road this season. Five of the past six Dallas games have gone under the total. Washington has won and covered its past four games. The under is 6-1 in Washington’s past seven games. Washington covered both meetings last season. Edge: Under and slight to Washington.

Seattle (-8, 41)at Houston: The Seahawks hadn’t won or covered three straight before snapping the slump with a win over the 49ers. Seattle was 1-6 straight in the seven games before the win. The under is 9-2-1 in Seattle games this season despite the over against the 49ers. Six of the past seven Texans games have gone under, including the past four. Houston is 3-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: Under and slight to Texans.

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-8½, 43½): The road team has covered the past three games in the series, but the Titans are 8-1 straight up and ATS in the past nine meetings. The past seven Jaguars games have gone under the total, and the under is 10-1 in Jacksonville games this season. The over is 30-12 in Titans games since mid 2019, though it’s 2-2 since Derrick Henry’s injury. Edge: Under and slight to Titans.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay (-3½, 53½): The Bills are 4-2 straight up and ATS on the road this season. The Buccaneers have won nine straight home games and are 8-1 ATS in those games. Edge: Buccaneers.

Detroit at Denver (-10, 42): The Lions finally got a straight-up win last week, and despite their 1-10-1 record, have covered their past four games. The under is 8-2 in the past 10 Detroit games. Ten of the past 12 Broncos games have gone under the total, including the past six. Edge: Under.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (-10, 43): The Giants are 1-3 ATS in their past four games as road underdogs but are 12-5 ATS in their past 17 games in the role (3-3 this season). New York is on a six-game under run. The Chargers are 3-4 straight up and 2-5 ATS in their past seven games and have failed to cover their past three home games. The under is 7-5 in Chargers games this season. Edge: Giants and under.

San Francisco (-1½, 49) at Cincinnati: The 49ers had been surging with wins and covers in three straight and four of five games before a loss to Seattle last week. The under is 6-3 in San Francisco’s past nine road games. The 49ers are 11-6 ATS on the road since mid 2019. The Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their past five home games. Edge: 49ers and under.

Chicago at Green Bay (-12½, 43½): The Packers have won and covered the past five games in the series. Green Bay is 9-2 straight up and 10-1 ATS since losing its season opener to the Saints. Seven straight Packers home games went under the total before overs in the past two. The Bears have lost the past five straight up at Green Bay (1-4 ATS). They are 5-17 ATS in their past 22 games against the Packers. Chicago is 1-5 straight up and ATS in their past six games. Edge: Packers and under.

Monday

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona (-2½, 51½): Rams coach Sean McVay was 8-0 straight up against the Cardinals before a 37-20 loss Oct. 3. The Rams are 1-5 ATS in their past six games and have failed to cover their past three road games. Arizona is 7-0 straight up and ATS on the road this season but 3-2 straight up and 2-3 ATS at home. Edge: Cardinals.

