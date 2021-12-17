NFL betting trends — Week 15

The Raiders huddle over the Kansas City Chiefs logo before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Mullens is slated to make his first start since last season for San Francisco. The Browns activated him from the practice squad Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, presumably to be their No. 2 behind Case Keenum before the latest wave of positive COVID-19 results. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Saturday

New England at Indianapolis (-2, 45½): The Patriots have won and covered their last seven games. New England is 5-1 straight up and ATS on the road, and its last three road games went under the total. The Colts have alternated spread wins and losses the past seven weeks, and would be due for a loss if the pattern continues. Edge: Patriots.

Sunday

Arizona (-12½, 47½) at Detroit: The Cardinals are 7-0 straight up and ATS on the road this season. Arizona, which lost to the Rams Monday, is 3-0 straight up and ATS following an outright defeat this season. The Lions are 8-5 ATS despite a 1-11-1 straight up mark. The under is 8-3 in Detroit’s last 11 games, and the Lions are 3-0-1 straight up the past four seasons against Arizona. Edge: Cardinals and under.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh (pick, 43): Tennessee is 7-4 ATS in its last 11 road games. The under is 3-2 in Titans games since Derrick Henry’s injury. The Steelers are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games. Edge: Titans.

Dallas (-11½, 44½) at New York Giants: The Cowboys are 8-1 straight up and 7-2 ATS in the last nine games in the series. Dallas is 6-1 ATS on the road this season, and six of the Cowboys’ last seven games have gone under the total. The Giants have won their last three home games, each as an underdog. Edge: Cowboys and slight to under.

Houston at Jacksonville (-5, 39½): The Texans have won seven straight in the series. The Jaguars have only been favored twice since last season and are 0-2 ATS in the role. Jacksonville is 1-5 ATS at home this season. The under is 11-2 in Jacksonville games this season. Six of Houston’s lat seven games have gone under. Edge: Under and slight to Texans.

New York Jets at Miami (-9½, 41): The Dolphins have covered seven straight games against the Jets and are 7-0-1 ATS in the last eight games in the series. Miami has won and covered five games in a row. Six of the last seven meetings have gone under the total, and five of the last six Dolphins games have gone under. The Jets are 3-10 ATS this season and 1-5 ATS in their last six road games (including Oct. 10 in London). Edge: Dolphins and under.

Carolina at Buffalo (-12, 44½): The Panthers are 2-3 ATS in their last five road games after covering their previous eight as the visitor. Carolina is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games. The Panthers’ last four games have gone over the total after seven of the previous nine went under. Five of the last seven Buffalo home games have gone under. Edge: Slight to Bills.

Cincinnati at Denver (-3, 44): The Bengals are 4-2 ATS on the road this season, and the under is 4-2 in Cincinnati road games. The under is 10-3 in Broncos games this season. Denver is 5-3 ATS as the favorite this season. Edge: Under.

Atlanta at San Francisco (-9, 46½): The Falcons are 6-2 straight up and 5-2-1 ATS on the road this season. The 49ers have won and covered their last two home games after failing to cover the previous five. San Francisco is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games. Edge: Falcons.

Green Bay (-6½, 43) at Baltimore: The Packers are 9-2 straight up and 10-1 ATS since losing their season opener to the Saints. The last three Green Bay games have gone over the total after eight of the first 10 went under. The last five Ravens games have gone under. Edge: Packers and under.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-11,4 46½): QB Tom Bray is 0-3 straight up and ATS in the regular season against the Saints since arriving in Tampa Bay last season. The Saints snapped a five-game losing streak against the Jets last week. The Buccaneers have won their last nine straight up at home and are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 home games. Edge: Slight to Buccaneers.

Monday

Las Vegas (-4, 38) at Cleveland: The Raiders have lost and failed to cover five of their last six games, continuing a trend of late-season skids. The Browns are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games and 4-9 ATS in their last 13 home games. Edge: Slight to Browns.

Minnesota (-6, 44) at Chicago: The last four Vikings games have gone over the total. The Bears are 1-7 straight up and ATS in their last eight games and have failed to cover their last four home games. Chicago’s last two games have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to Vikings and over.

Tuesday

Washington at Philadelphia (-9½, 42½): Washington has won and covered four of its last five games, and seven of its last eight games have gone under the total. The Eagles are 2-3 ATS at home, and five of their last seven games have gone over. Edge: Washington and under.

Seattle at Los Angels Rams (-4½, 45½): The Rams have won and covered four of the last five meetings with Seattle including the last three. Four of the last five games in the series have gone under the total. The under is 8-3 in the Seahawks’ last 11 games. The under is 4-3 in the last seven Rams games. Edge: Under and Rams.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.