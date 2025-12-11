NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edge for Raiders-Eagles

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 15 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Eagles game.

Raiders at Eagles (-11½, 38): For all of the Raiders’ losing — they’ve dropped 11 of their past 12 games straight up — they are 4-4 against the spread in their past eight games. The Eagles have lost and failed to cover their past three overall and are on a 5-0 under run. Edge: Under.

Browns at Bears (-7½, 39): The Browns are on a 1-10 spread slide as visitors, including 1-5 this season. Cleveland is on a 5-2 over run. The Bears have won eight of 10 while going 6-3-1 ATS. Edge: Bears and slight to over.

Ravens (-2½, 51½) at Bengals: Quick rematch from Thanksgiving when the Bengals beat the Ravens 32-14. The Ravens are on an 0-4 spread slide. The over is on a 6-2 run in the series. Edge: Bengals and slight to over.

Chargers at Chiefs (-5½, 41½): Rematch of opening week Friday game in Brazil won and covered by Chargers, 27-21. Los Angeles has covered four of the past five meetings in Kansas City. The Chiefs are on an 0-5 spread slide and 7-1 under run. Edge: Chargers and under.

Bills (-1, 49½) at Patriots: The underdog Patriots won the first meeting 23-20 on October 5 at Buffalo and have covered the past five meetings. New England has won 10 straight games overall while going 8-2 ATS. The Bills are on a 6-3 under run. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

Commanders at Giants (-2½, 47): The Commanders have won and covered the past three meetings, including a 21-6 win in Week 1. Washington has lost eight straight while going 1-7 ATS. The Giants have lost seven straight, but are on a 3-1 ATS uptick and 7-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Giants.

Jets at Jaguars (-13½, 41½): New York is on a 4-2 ATS surge and 7-4 over run. The Jaguars have won and covered four straight. Edge: Jaguars and slight to over.

Cardinals at Texans (-9½, 42½): Arizona is on a 1-4 spread slide overall and on a 7-2 over run. The Texans have won five straight while going 4-1 ATS and are on a 4-0 under run. Edge: Texans and slight to over.

Packers (-2, 42½) at Broncos: The Packers have won four straight and covered three in a row. Green Bay is on a 3-8-1 spread slide on the road. The Broncos are riding a 10-game winning streak. Edge: Broncos and slight to under.

Lions at Rams (-6, 55): Detroit is on a 2-4 ATS skid and 5-1 over run. The Rams are on a 7-1 run straight up and 6-2 ATS. They are on a 16-5 spread run. Edge: Rams and slight to over.

Panthers (-2½, 40½) at Saints: The Saints won and covered 17-7 at Carolina on Nov. 9. The Saints saw their eight-game under streak end in last week’s win at Tampa Bay. New Orleans is on a 3-1 ATS surge. Edge: Under and slight to Saints.

Titans at 49ers (-13, 44½): The Titans are on a 4-1 cover run and 5-2 over run. The Niners have won and covered their past three games and four of five. They’re also on a 6-4 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Colts at Seahawks (-13½, 42½): The Colts have lost and failed to cover four of their past five. The Seahawks have won and covered 10 of their past 12 since losing the opener to the 49ers. Edge: Seahawks.

Vikings at Cowboys (-5½, 47½): The Vikings had lost and failed to cover four straight before last week’s 31-0 win over the Commanders. The Cowboys are 3-1-1 straight up and 4-1 ATS at home and are on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Cowboys.

Monday

Dolphins at Steelers (-3½, 41½): The Dolphins have won and gone under in five of their past six games. The Steelers have won and covered three of their past eight. Edge: Dolphins and under.