NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edges for every game

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Saturday

Vikings at Bengals (-3, 40½): Minnesota is on a 6-1-1 run against the spread, though 0-1-1 in its last two. Cincinnati has won and covered both games with backup quarterback Jake Browning. The Vikings are 10-3 to the under this season, while the Bengals are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to under and Vikings.

Steelers at Colts (-1½, 42): Pittsburgh has lost and failed to cover three of four, while Indianapolis is on a 4-1 ATS run. Edge: Colts.

Broncos at Lions (-4½, 47½): Denver is on a 5-2 ATS run (6-1 straight-up), while Detroit is on a 1-3 ATS skid. The Broncos are on a 7-1 under run, while the Lions are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Broncos and slight to under.

Sunday

Falcons (-3, 34) at Panthers: Carolina is 2-10-1 ATS this season. Both teams are on under runs (Atlanta 14-5, Panthers 6-1). Edge: Under and Falcons.

Bears at Browns (-3, 38): Chicago is on a 4-0-1 ATS run and a 4-1 ATS run on the road, but Cleveland is 6-1 ATS at home this season. The Browns have cruised over the total in both games with Joe Flacco at quarterback and are on a 6-2 over run overall. Edge: Slight to over.

Buccaneers at Packers (-3½, 42): Tampa Bay is 5-2 ATS on the road this season, but Green Bay was on a 4-1 ATS run before Monday’s upset at the Giants. Both teams are on 3-0 over runs. Edge: Slight to over.

Texans at Titans (-3, 37½): Houston is on a 2-5 ATS skid, while Tennessee has won and covered two of three and is 4-2 ATS at home this season. The Texans are on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Titans and under.

Giants at Saints (-6, 38½): New York has won and covered its last three after a dreadful start. New Orleans is on a 2-6 ATS skid despite covering last week against the Panthers. The Giants are on a 3-1 over run. Edge: Giants and slight to over.

Jets at Dolphins (-9, 37): Miami rolled past New York 34-13 on Black Friday. The Jets stopped an 0-5-1 ATS skid with an upset of the Texans last week. The Dolphins have failed to cover their last two at home but were 4-0 ATS at home to start the season. Miami is 8-5 to the over this season. Edge: Slight to over and Dolphins.

Chiefs (-8, 37½) at Patriots: Kansas City has lost and failed to cover two straight, three of four and four of six, but New England is 1-6 ATS at home this season. Both teams are on under runs (Chiefs 6-2-1, Patriots 9-3). Edge: Under.

49ers (-12, 48) at Cardinals: San Francisco has won and covered the last three against Arizona, including 35-16 at home Oct. 1. The 49ers are on a 15-5-1 ATS run overall in the regular season. The Cardinals are 4-2 ATS at home this season. The last four meetings between the team have gone over. Edge: 49ers and slight to over.

Commanders at Rams (-6½, 50½): Washington has lost six of seven outright and is on an 0-3 ATS skid, including two straight blowouts, but the Commanders are 5-2 ATS on the road this season. Los Angeles is on a 3-0 ATS run but is 2-3-1 ATS at home this season. Both teams are on over runs (Commanders 5-1, Rams 3-0). Edge: Over and slight to Commanders.

Cowboys at Bills (-2, 50½): Dallas is 9-4 ATS this season but only 3-3 on the road. Buffalo has covered two of its last three but had dropped six straight ATS before that. The Cowboys are on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Slight to Cowboys and over.

Ravens (-3, 42½) at Jaguars: Baltimore is 4-2 ATS on the road this season, and Jacksonville is 3-4 ATS at home. The Ravens are on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Ravens and slight to over.

Monday

Eagles (-3, 48) at Seahawks: Philadelphia has suffered back-to-back blowout losses to San Francisco and Dallas after starting the year 10-1 straight-up. The Eagles are 4-2-1 ATS on the road this season. Seattle has covered three of four, all as an underdog. Philadelphia is 5-2 to the under on the road this season. Edge: Slight to Seahawks and under.