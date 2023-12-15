43°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edges for every game

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react after conn ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react after connecting for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Saturday

Vikings at Bengals (-3, 40½): Minnesota is on a 6-1-1 run against the spread, though 0-1-1 in its last two. Cincinnati has won and covered both games with backup quarterback Jake Browning. The Vikings are 10-3 to the under this season, while the Bengals are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to under and Vikings.

Steelers at Colts (-1½, 42): Pittsburgh has lost and failed to cover three of four, while Indianapolis is on a 4-1 ATS run. Edge: Colts.

Broncos at Lions (-4½, 47½): Denver is on a 5-2 ATS run (6-1 straight-up), while Detroit is on a 1-3 ATS skid. The Broncos are on a 7-1 under run, while the Lions are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Broncos and slight to under.

Sunday

Falcons (-3, 34) at Panthers: Carolina is 2-10-1 ATS this season. Both teams are on under runs (Atlanta 14-5, Panthers 6-1). Edge: Under and Falcons.

Bears at Browns (-3, 38): Chicago is on a 4-0-1 ATS run and a 4-1 ATS run on the road, but Cleveland is 6-1 ATS at home this season. The Browns have cruised over the total in both games with Joe Flacco at quarterback and are on a 6-2 over run overall. Edge: Slight to over.

Buccaneers at Packers (-3½, 42): Tampa Bay is 5-2 ATS on the road this season, but Green Bay was on a 4-1 ATS run before Monday’s upset at the Giants. Both teams are on 3-0 over runs. Edge: Slight to over.

Texans at Titans (-3, 37½): Houston is on a 2-5 ATS skid, while Tennessee has won and covered two of three and is 4-2 ATS at home this season. The Texans are on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Titans and under.

Giants at Saints (-6, 38½): New York has won and covered its last three after a dreadful start. New Orleans is on a 2-6 ATS skid despite covering last week against the Panthers. The Giants are on a 3-1 over run. Edge: Giants and slight to over.

Jets at Dolphins (-9, 37): Miami rolled past New York 34-13 on Black Friday. The Jets stopped an 0-5-1 ATS skid with an upset of the Texans last week. The Dolphins have failed to cover their last two at home but were 4-0 ATS at home to start the season. Miami is 8-5 to the over this season. Edge: Slight to over and Dolphins.

Chiefs (-8, 37½) at Patriots: Kansas City has lost and failed to cover two straight, three of four and four of six, but New England is 1-6 ATS at home this season. Both teams are on under runs (Chiefs 6-2-1, Patriots 9-3). Edge: Under.

49ers (-12, 48) at Cardinals: San Francisco has won and covered the last three against Arizona, including 35-16 at home Oct. 1. The 49ers are on a 15-5-1 ATS run overall in the regular season. The Cardinals are 4-2 ATS at home this season. The last four meetings between the team have gone over. Edge: 49ers and slight to over.

Commanders at Rams (-6½, 50½): Washington has lost six of seven outright and is on an 0-3 ATS skid, including two straight blowouts, but the Commanders are 5-2 ATS on the road this season. Los Angeles is on a 3-0 ATS run but is 2-3-1 ATS at home this season. Both teams are on over runs (Commanders 5-1, Rams 3-0). Edge: Over and slight to Commanders.

Cowboys at Bills (-2, 50½): Dallas is 9-4 ATS this season but only 3-3 on the road. Buffalo has covered two of its last three but had dropped six straight ATS before that. The Cowboys are on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Slight to Cowboys and over.

Ravens (-3, 42½) at Jaguars: Baltimore is 4-2 ATS on the road this season, and Jacksonville is 3-4 ATS at home. The Ravens are on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Ravens and slight to over.

Monday

Eagles (-3, 48) at Seahawks: Philadelphia has suffered back-to-back blowout losses to San Francisco and Dallas after starting the year 10-1 straight-up. The Eagles are 4-2-1 ATS on the road this season. Seattle has covered three of four, all as an underdog. Philadelphia is 5-2 to the under on the road this season. Edge: Slight to Seahawks and under.

MOST READ
1
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
4
1 of Vegas’ oldest restaurants closes 2 south valley locations
1 of Vegas’ oldest restaurants closes 2 south valley locations
5
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
NFL betting trends — Week 13: Edge for 49ers-Eagles
NFL betting trends — Week 13: Edge for 49ers-Eagles
NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins
NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins
NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders
NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 12 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 12 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game