NFL betting trends — Week 16: Under gets edge in Raiders-Broncos

Saturday

Cleveland at Green Bay (-7½, 45½): The Browns are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games and 3-7 ATS in their past 10. Cleveland is 3-3 ATS as an underdog. The Packers are 11-2 ATS since losing their opener against the Saints and 6-0 ATS at home. The past four Green Bay games have gone over the total after eight of the previous 10 went under. Edge: Packers and over.

Indianapolis at Arizona (-1, 49): The Colts are on an 8-3 spread surge and are 4-1 ATS in their past five games as underdogs. The Cardinals have lost their past three home games outright and are 2-4 ATS at home this season. The past five Indianapolis road games have gone over the total. Edge: Colts and slight to over.

Sunday

Denver at Las Vegas (pick, 41½): The Raiders have won the past three and five of the past six meetings. The past two meetings went over the total after a long-running under streak. The Raiders have failed to cover five of their past six home games, including the past three. The Broncos have covered four of their past seven games, and seven of their past eight games have gone under the total. The under is 11-3 in Denver games this season. Edge: Under.

Buffalo at New England (-2, 43½): The Patriots had a seven-game win and cover streak end last week against Indianapolis. New England has covered its past three home games, and all three of those went over the total. The Bills are 3-5-1 ATS in their past nine games and haven’t won two games in a row since Oct. 10. Edge: Patriots and slight to over.

Jacksonville at New York Jets (-2, 41½): The Jaguars have failed to cover their past five games and are 4-10 ATS this season. The under is 8-1 in Jacksonville’s past nine games and 11-2 in its past 13. The Jets are 4-10 ATS and have yet to be favored this season. Edge: Under.

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 49) at Minnesota: The Rams have failed to cover their past three games as road favorites and are 1-4 ATS in the role this season. The Vikings are 5-1 ATS in their past six games as underdogs and are 4-0 ATS as home underdogs since 2019. Minnesota had seen four straight games go over the total before an under against the Bears. Edge: Vikings and slight to over.

Detroit at Atlanta (-6, 42½): The Lions are 9-5 ATS despite a 2-11-1 straight-up record. Detroit has covered four of its past five road games, and five of its past six road games have gone under the total. The Falcons are winless straight up and ATS at home this season. Five of the Atlanta’s past six games have gone under. Edge: Lions and under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-10, 46) at Houston: The Chargers are 3-6 ATS in their past nine games, and their past three games have gone over the total. Six of the past eight Los Angeles games have gone over, and the Chargers have covered six of their past eight road games. Los Angeles is 4-4 ATS as a favorite. The under is 8-4 in the past 12 Houston games, and the Texans have failed to win or cover their past three home games. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.

Baltimore at Cincinnati (-3, 45): The Ravens have covered four straight games as underdogs. The under is 4-2 in Baltimore’s past six games, but last week’s game against Green Bay went over, as did the first meeting with the Bengals on Oct. 24. Cincinnati is 1-5 ATS in its past six home games, and the over is 5-2-1 in its past eight games. Edge: Ravens.

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-10, 40½): The Giants have failed to cover four of their past five games as road underdogs, including their past three. New York has covered five of the past six games in the series. The under is 7-1-1 in the past nine Giants games, and five of the past six games in the series have gone under. The Eagles are 2-3 ATS in their past five home games and are 3-1 ATS as favorites. Edge: Under.

Tampa Bay (-10, 43) at Carolina: The Buccaneers had won and covered four straight before a loss to the Saints last week. Tampa Bay is 2-5 ATS on the road this season. The past three games in the series have gone over the total. The Panthers have failed to cover their past four games and nine of their past 11 and are 3-10 ATS in their past 13 home games. The past four Carolina games have gone over. Edge: Buccaneers and slight to over.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City (-8½, 45): The Steelers are 5-3 ATS as underdogs this season and 13-5 ATS in their past 18 games in the role. Pittsburgh’s past three road games have gone over the total. The Chiefs have won seven in a row and covered five straight. The past two Kansas City games have gone over after six of the previous seven went under. Edge: Slight to over.

Chicago at Seattle (-6½, 42½): The Bears have failed to cover their past five games and eight of nine. The over is 4-3 in Chicago’s past seven games after unders in the six previous games. The Seahawks have covered three of their past four home games. The under is 10-3-1 in Seattle games this season. Edge: Slight to Seahawks and under.

Washington at Dallas (-10½, 47): Washington is 4-2 ATS in its past six games but has failed to cover the past two. Seven of the past nine Washington games have gone under the total. Dallas has gone 4-3 ATS since opening the season with covers in its first seven games. The under is 7-1 in the past eight Cowboys games. Edge: Under and slight to Washington.

Monday

Miami (-2½, 37½) at New Orleans: The Dolphins have won their past six games and had covered five straight before falling short against the Jets. Miami is 5-1-1 ATS in its past seven games, and five of those have gone under the total. The Saints are 1-4 straight up and ATS in their past five home games. The past four New Orleans games have gone under. Edge: Under and Dolphins.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.