NFL betting trends — Week 17

Los Angels Rams (-4½, 46½) at Baltimore: The Rams had failed to cover three straight as road favorites before beating the Vikings last week. The Ravens have covered four of their last six games and are 4-1 against the spread as underdogs this season. Baltimore is 10-2 ATS as an underdog since 2019. Edge: Ravens.

Philadelphia (-4½, 44½) at Washington: The Eagles are 5-3 straight up and ATS on the road this season. The over is 7-2 in Philadelphia’s last nine games. Washington is 0-2-1 ATS in its last three games but had covered the previous four games. The last two Washington games went over the total, but seven of the previous eight had gone under. Edge: Slight to over and Eagles.

Jacksonville at New England (-16½, 41½): The Jaguars have lost seven straight games and have failed to cover the last six. The under is 11-2 this season in Jacksonville games that didn’t involve the Texans. New England had won and covered two straight before losses to the Colts and Bills. The Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as favorites. Edge: Patriots and under.

Miami at Tennessee (-3½, 40): The Dolphins are surging with wins in their last seven games and a 6-1-1 ATS mark in their last eight. Six of the last eight Miami games have gone under the total. The Titans are 2-4 ATS in their last six games. The last three Tennessee games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and slight to Dolphins.

Tampa Bay (-13, 45½) at New York Jets: The Buccaneers bounced back last week against the Panthers after having a four-game win and cover streak snapped the previous week. Tampa Bay is 3-5 ATS in road games this season. The Jets are 4-11 straight up and 5-10 ATS this season. The over is 9-3 in the last 12 Jets games. Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis (-7, 44½): The Raiders have failed to cover six of their last eight games. The Colts have won and covered their last three games and six of their last seven and are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games. Indianapolis is 4-2 ATS in its last six games as the favorite. The last three Colts games have gone under the total. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Kansas City (-5, 51) at Cincinnati: The Chiefs have won eight in a row and covered their last six games after ending a 4-16 spread skid. The last three Kansas City games have gone over the total after a 5-1 under stretch in the six previous games. The Bengals are 4-2 ATS as underdogs this season but are 2-5 ATS at home. Edge: Chiefs.

New York Giants at Chicago (-6, 37): The Giants have lost five of their last six games as road underdogs, including four in a row. The under is on a 7-2 run in Giants games. New York has covered the last two meetings at Soldier Field. The Bears have failed to cover eight of their last 10 games. The under is 9-5 in the last 14 Chicago games. Edge: Under.

Atlanta at Buffalo (-14½, 44): The Falcons are 6-3 straight up and ATS on the road this season. Six of the last seven Atlanta games have gone under the total. The Bills are 4-5 straight up and 3-5-1 ATS in their last nine games. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.

Detroit at Seattle (-7½, 41½): The Lions are 10-5 ATS this season despite a 2-12-1 straight up record. Detroit has covered six of its last seven games. The under is 10-3 in the last 13 Lions games. The under is 9-3-1 in the last 13 Seahawks games. Edge: Under and Lions.

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-6½, 45½): The Broncos have covered four of the last five games against the Chargers, including the Nov. 28 game in Denver. The under is 12-3 in Denver games this season, and six of the Broncos’ last eight against the Chargers have gone under the total. Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games and 1-4 ATS in its last five home games. Edge: Broncos and under.

Houston at San Francisco (-12½, 43½): The under is 8-5 in the last 13 Texans games, and Houston is 5-8 ATS in its last 13 games. Houston is 2-4 ATS in its last six road games, and the under is 5-1 in those games. The 49ers have won and covered their last three home games. The under is 4-2-1 in San Francisco’s last seven games. Edge: Under.

Carolina at New Orleans (-6½, 37½): The Panthers have failed to win or cover 10 of their last 12 games, including the last five. The over is 5-1 in the last six Carolina games. The last five New Orleans games have gone under the total after overs in the previous four. The Saints are 1-4 straight up and ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to over.

Arizona at Dallas (-6, 51): The Cardinals have failed to win or cover their last three games and are 3-5 straight up and ATS in their last eight games. Arizona won and covered its first seven road games before a loss to the Lions on Dec. 19. The Cowboys have covered their last four games. The under is 7-2 in Dallas’ last nine games. Edge: Under and Cowboys.

Minnesota at Green Bay (-13, 42½): The Vikings have covered five of their last eight games. Minnesota is 5-2 ATS as an underdog and has won the last two games against Green Bay outright. Five of the Vikings’ last six games have gone over the total. The Packers are 6-1 ATS at home this season and are 2-3 ATS in their last five games. The over is 4-1 in Green Bay’s last five games. Edge: Vikings and over.

Monday

Cleveland (-3½, 40½) at Pittsburgh: The Steelers have covered the last four regular-season meetings. Cleveland had dropped four straight and seven of nine against the spread before recent covers against the Raiders and Packers. Pittsburgh is 5-9 ATS in its last 14 games and 3-5 ATS this season at home. The under is 5-2-1 in Steelers home games this season. Edge: Slight to Browns and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.