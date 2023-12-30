NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Raiders at Colts (-3½, 42½): The Raiders are 4-3 straight up and 5-1-1 ATS under interim coach Antonio Pierce. They’re also on a 10-3 under run. The Colts are riding a 7-3 over run. Indianapolis has won and covered four of its last five home games and is 5-0 ATS as a favorite this season. Edge: slight to Colts and under.

Dolphins at Ravens (-3, 46½): Miami is 4-2 straight up and ATS as a visitor this season and 1-2 ATS as an underdog. The Ravens have won five straight while going 4-1 ATS. They’re also on a 4-1 over run at home. Edge: slight to Ravens and over.

Patriots at Bills (-14, 40): The Patriots have won two of their last three while going 2-0-1 ATS. New England is on a 3-0 over surge. The Bills had won and covered four straight meetings with the Patriots before their 29-25 loss at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 22. Buffalo has won three straight games but is on a 3-8 spread slide. The Bills are also on a 6-2 under run. Edge: slight to Patriots and under.

Falcons at Bears (-2½, 38): The Falcons are on a 9-4 under uptick. Atlanta is 2-5 ATS away from home this season. The Bears have won four of their last six while going 4-1-1 ATS. Chicago is on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Bears and under.

Titans at Texans (-4, 44): The Texans won and covered this matchup in a 16-13 road win Dec. 17. Houston is on an 8-4 under run and a 3-6 spread slide. The Titans are on an 1-5 ATS skid on the road and a 9-4 under spurt. Edge: Under.

Panthers at Jaguars (-4, 36½): The Panthers have covered three of their last four after starting the season 1-8-2 ATS. Carolina is on a 7-2 under run. The Jaguars have lost and failed to cover their last four. Edge: Panthers.

Rams (-5½, 43½) at Giants: The Rams have won five of their last six and covered five straight. Los Angeles is on a 4-1 over surge. The Giants are on a 4-1 cover run overall and 3-0-1 ATS uptick at home. New York is on a 4-2 over run. Edge: Over.

Cardinals at Eagles (-11½, 48): The Cardinals have lost four of their last five while going 2-3 ATS. Arizona is on a 9-5 over run. The Eagles are on an 0-4 spread slide. Philadelphia is on a 6-1 over run at home. Edge: Over.

Saints at Buccaneers (-2½, 42½): The Buccaneers won and covered in a 26-9 road triumph against the Saints on Oct. 1. Tampa Bay has won and covered four straight. The Buccaneers are also on a 4-1 over run, but the last four meetings between these two teams have gone under. The Saints are on an 18-7 under run and are 2-5-1 ATS on the road. Edge: Buccaneers and slight to under.

49ers (-13½, 49½) at Commanders: The 49ers are 5-2-1 ATS on the road and on a 4-1 over run. They’re on a 4-6 spread skid overall. Washington is on a 5-1 over run. The Commanders have lost six straight while going 2-4 ATS. Washington is 0-5-1 ATS at home. Edge: Over and 49ers.

Steelers at Seahawks (-3½, 41): The Steelers had lost and failed to cover three in a row before beating the Bengals last week. Pittsburgh is on a 3-0 over run. Mike Tomlin is 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season. The Seahawks are on a 3-0-1 ATS streak and 3-0 under run. Seattle is 4-7-1 ATS at home. Edge: slight to Steelers.

Bengals at Chiefs (-6½, 44): Cincinnati has won and covered three of the last four meetings, including the last two AFC title games at Kansas City. All four games were decided by three points. The Chiefs have lost four of their last six games while going 1-4-1 ATS. Kansas City is on a 7-3-1 under run. The Bengals are on over runs of 4-0 and 6-1. Edge: Bengals.

Chargers at Broncos (-3½, 36½): The Chargers have lost their last four games in Denver while going 1-3 ATS. The Broncos are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against Los Angeles. Denver has lost three of four while going 1-3 ATS. The Chargers have lost six of seven while going 2-5 ATS. They’re also on a 4-1-1 under run on the road. Edge: Broncos and slight to under.

Packers at Vikings (Pick, 44): The Packers are on a 1-5 spread slide on the road and riding a 5-0 over streak. The Vikings beat Green Bay at Lambeau Field on Oct. 29, but are on an 0-2-2 spread skid. Edge: slight to over.