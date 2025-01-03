NFL betting trends — Week 18: Edge for Chargers-Raiders

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Saturday

Browns at Ravens (-20, 41½): Cleveland upset Baltimore 29-24 as a 7-point home underdog Oct. 27, but the Browns have lost and failed to cover seven of eight since, including five straight. Cleveland is on a 4-1 run against the spread in this series, but the Ravens have won and covered four of five overall. The Browns are on a 4-0 under run. Edge: Ravens and under.

Bengals (-1½, 48) at Steelers: Pittsburgh upset Cincinnati 44-38 as a 3-point road underdog Dec. 1, and the Steelers have won and covered four of five against the Bengals. But Pittsburgh is on an 0-3 skid against the spread, while Cincinnati is on a 4-0 ATS run. The Bengals are also on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Bengals and over.

Sunday

Chargers (-5, 41) at Raiders: Los Angeles covered as a 3-point home favorite over the Raiders in the season opener Sept. 8. The home team is on a 6-0-1 ATS run in this series. The Chargers are on an 8-2 ATS run and are 6-2 ATS on the road this season, but the Raiders have covered three straight and four of five. The Raiders are on a 5-0 under run. Edge: Raiders and under.

Saints at Buccaneers (-14, 43½): Tampa Bay romped to a 51-27 victory as a 3½-point road favorite over New Orleans on Oct. 13. The road team has covered six straight in this series, but the Saints are a hard sell, sitting on a 4-10 ATS skid. Tampa Bay is on a 10-3 over run. Edge: Buccaneers and slight to over.

Bills (-2½, 38) at Patriots: A quick rematch from Dec. 22, when New England covered as a 14-point road favorite in a 24-21 loss. The Patriots have covered three straight in this series. Buffalo is on an 8-3 ATS run and has covered four straight regular-season finales. Both teams are on over runs (Patriots 8-3, Bills 6-2). Edge: Over and slight to Bills.

Bears at Packers (-10, 41): Chicago broke an 0-10 ATS skid against Green Bay by covering as a 6-point home underdog in a 20-19 loss Nov. 17. The Bears have lost 10 straight this season (3-6-1 ATS). The Packers were on a 5-0 ATS run before last week’s narrow loss to Minnesota. Edge: Packers.

Jaguars at Colts (-5, 44): Jacksonville earned a 37-34 home win over Indianapolis on Oct. 6, but the Colts got the money +3½. The Jaguars are on an 8-2 ATS run in this series, and the Colts are on an 0-5 ATS skid in regular-season finales. Both teams are on over runs (Jacksonville 4-1, Indianapolis 5-1-1). Edge: Jaguars and over.

Panthers at Falcons (-8, 47½): Atlanta covered as a 6-point road favorite in a 38-20 victory over Carolina on Oct. 13. The Panthers are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Commanders (-6, 44) at Cowboys: Dallas scored a wild 34-26 road upset as an 11-point underdog at Washington on Nov. 24. The Cowboys have won and covered six of seven in this series. Both teams are on over runs (Commanders 6-2, Cowboys 6-1). Edge: Over and Cowboys.

Texans at Titans (-1½, 37): Tennessee pulled off a 32-27 upset as an 8-point underdog at Houston on Nov. 24. However, that is one of only two covers all season for the Titans. The Texans aren’t much better lately, sitting on a 3-6 ATS skid. Tennessee is on a 9-5 over run. Edge: Slight to Texans and over.

Giants at Eagles (-3, 37½): Philadelphia covered easily as a 3-point favorite in a 28-3 victory at New York on Oct. 20. The Giants ended a 10-game losing streak with last week’s upset of Indianapolis, with only their second cover over that stretch. The Eagles are on a 6-2 ATS run and a 5-2 under run at home. Edge: Eagles and slight to under.

Dolphins (-1, 39) at Jets: New York squeezed out the cover as a 6½-point underdog in a 32-26 overtime loss at Miami on Dec. 8, but the Dolphins are on a 7-3 ATS run in this series and a 6-3 ATS run overall this season. The Jets are on a 3-10 ATS skid and a 5-1 over run. Edge: Dolphins and slight to over.

Chiefs at Broncos (-10½, 39½): Denver snapped a 16-game losing streak to Kansas City last season, but the Broncos are on a 5-1 ATS run in this series, including covering as 7-point road underdogs in a 16-14 loss Nov. 10. Denver has lost and failed to cover two straight this season after a 5-0 ATS run. The Chiefs are on a 3-0 ATS run. The Broncos are on a 9-2-1 over run, though the past three games in this series have gone under. Edge: Slight to over and Chiefs.

Seahawks (-6½, 39) at Rams: Los Angeles covered as a 1-point favorite in a 26-20 overtime win at Seattle on Nov. 3. The Rams are on a 7-1 ATS run in this series and a 7-3 ATS run overall this season. Los Angeles is on an 8-4 under run, and six of the past seven games in this series have gone under. Edge: Under and Rams.

49ers at Cardinals (-4, 43): Arizona rallied for a 24-23 upset as a 7½-point underdog at San Francisco on Oct. 6. The Cardinals have won only once since their bye week (3-3 ATS), but the 49ers are skidding even worse at 1-7 ATS. The over is on a 5-1 run in this series. Edge: Slight to Cardinals and over.

Vikings at Lions (-3, 56½): Detroit covered as a 1-point underdog in a 31-29 win at Minnesota on Oct. 20. The Lions have won and covered four straight in this series, but they are only 4-3-1 ATS at home this season, including 0-2-1 in their past three. Detroit is on a 4-0 over run, and the over is on a 5-1 run in this series. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.