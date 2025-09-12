NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Raiders-Chargers

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 2 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a throw with New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) pressuring him during the second half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Monday

■ Chargers (-3½, 46) at Raiders: The Chargers won and covered both meetings last season. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs in the season opener in Brazil and are on a 10-2 regular-season uptick against the spread and 9-2 over run. The Raiders won and covered their opener at New England after going 3-6 ATS to close last season. Edge: Chargers and slight to over.

Sunday

■ Patriots at Dolphins (-1½, 43): The Dolphins have won and covered the past four meetings. Both teams lost their openers and stayed under the total. Edge: Dolphins.

■ Jaguars at Bengals (-3½, 49): The Jaguars won and covered their opener against the Panthers and are 8-3-1 ATS since mid-2024. The Bengals have lost their second game of the season for the past six years. Edge: Jaguars and over.

■ Browns at Ravens (-11½, 45½): The Browns have split against the Ravens the past four seasons, covering two of the past three in Baltimore. Their past three meetings have gone over. Edge: Over.

■ Giants at Cowboys (-5½, 44½): The Cowboys have won eight straight versus the Giants, going 6-1-1 ATS. The Giants have failed to cover 11 of their past 13 games. Edge: Cowboys and over.

■ Rams (-5½, 42) at Titans: The Rams have covered nine of their past 10 games. The Titans were 2-15 ATS last season, but covered in Sunday’s loss at Denver. Edge: Rams and slight to under.

■ Bills (-6½, 47) at Jets: The Bills have lost two of their past three games at New York. The Jets have gone over the total in 10 of their past 13 games. Edge: Over.

■ Bears at Lions (-6, 47): The Bears have covered three of the past four meetings, including both at Ford Field. The Lions are 5-5-1 ATS since midway last season. Edge: Bears and slight to over.

■ Seahawks at Steelers (-3, 40): The Seahawks are on an 0-4-1 spread skid since late 2024. The Steelers are 0-6 ATS since late 2024. Edge: Slight to under.

■ 49ers (-3, 40½) at Saints: The 49ers won and covered at Seattle in Week 1 after losing seven of eight to close last season. The Saints have played to the under in six of their past seven games. Edge: Slight to under.

■ Panthers at Cardinals (-6½, 44): The Panthers won and covered against the Cardinals last season as home underdogs. The Cardinals are 9-3 ATS since midway last season. Edge: Cardinals and over.

■ Broncos (-1, 43½) at Colts: The Broncos won and covered against the Colts last season, scoring the final 24 points in a 31-13 win. The Colts closed last season on a 7-1 over run, but went under the total in their Week 1 win over the Dolphins. Edge: Slight to Broncos and over.

■ Eagles (-1, 47) at Chiefs: A Super Bowl rematch and the third meeting since 2023, with the Eagles winning and covering the past two. The Chiefs have failed to cover five of their past seven home games. The Eagles won 12 of 13 to close last season, going 10-3 ATS. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

■ Falcons at Vikings (-3½, 45): The Falcons are 2-7 ATS since mid 2024. The Vikings went 6-2 ATS at home last season. Edge: Vikings.

Monday

■ Buccaneers at Texans (-2½, 43): The Buccaneers have covered 14 of their past 18 road games. Six of their past eight road games have gone over the total. Edge: Buccaneers and slight to over.