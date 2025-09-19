NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Raiders-Commanders

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Commanders (-3½, 44½): The Raiders’ first two games have gone under the total, and they are on a 7-1 under run. The Commanders have covered eight of their past 10 at home. Their past three regular-season games have gone under the total. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is nursing a knee injury. Edge: Under and slight to Commanders.

Colts (-4, 43½) at Titans: The Colts have won and covered the past four meetings. They are on an 8-2 over run. The Titans have covered three of their past 19 games. They are on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Colts and over.

Falcons (-5½, 43½) at Panthers: The Panthers are on 8-3 ATS and 7-2 over runs. The Falcons are on an 8-3 under run. Edge: Slight to Panthers.

Packers (-8, 41½) at Browns: The Packers are on a 5-2 under run. The Browns have covered one of their past eight and five of 21. They have gone under the total in six of eight home games. Edge: Packers and under.

Bengals at Vikings (-3, 42½): Both teams will be playing backup quarterbacks because of injuries. The Bengals, who will start Jake Browning at QB, have covered six of their past seven. The Vikings, who will counter with Carson Wentz, are on a 6-3 under run at home. Edge: Bengals and under.

Rams at Eagles (-3½, 44½) : The Rams have covered nine of their past 10, including four straight as underdogs. The Eagles have covered 11 of their past 15. Both meetings went over the total last season. Edge: Slight to Rams and over.

Steelers (-1½, 44½) at Patriots: The Steelers have failed to cover their past seven games. The Patriots are on a 10-4 over run. Edge: Patriots and over.

Jets at Buccaneers (-6½, 43½): The Jets have covered four of their past 14 on the road. Seven of their past nine games have gone over the total. The game will be the home opener for the Buccaneers, who won and covered their first two games. Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.

Texans at Jaguars (-1, 43½): The Texans are 0-2 straight up and ATS to start the season. The Jaguars have covered eight of their past 12 games. Edge: Jaguars.

Broncos at Chargers (-3, 46½): The Broncos have covered one of their past six games. The Chargers have covered 11 of their past 13 regular-season games. Both teams are on over runs — the Broncos 11 of 16 and the Chargers six of seven. Edge: Chargers and over.

Saints at Seahawks (-7½, 41½): The Saints have covered four of their past 15 games and are on a 6-2 under run. The Seahawks are on a 1-4-1 spread slide and have stayed under the total in five of their past six at home. Edge: Slight to under.

Cowboys (-1, 50½) at Bears: The Cowboys have covered six of their past nine, including three of four on the road. The Bears are on a 4-8-1 ATS slide. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Cardinals at 49ers (-2½, 45½): The Cardinals have covered nine of their past 13 games. The 49ers closed last season on a 2-5 ATS skid at home. Six of the past seven meetings have gone over the total. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Chiefs (-6, 45½) at Giants: The Chiefs have covered two of their past eight road games. The Giants have covered three of their past 14 games. The Chiefs are on a 7-4 over run. Edge: Slight to Chiefs and over.

Monday

Lions at Ravens (-5, 53): The Lions have gone over the total in six of their past eight games, and the Ravens have played to the over in 16 of 21. The Lions have covered 10 of their past 12 on the road, and the Ravens are on a 6-2 spread run. Edge: Over and slight to Ravens.