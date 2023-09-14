NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge on total for Raiders-Bills

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Raiders at Bills (-9, 47): Including the Raiders’ season-opening win at Denver, the Silver and Black are 7-11 against the spread in their last 18 road games. The Raiders also have failed to cover their last three games in the second of back-to-backs on the road. The Bills are on a 1-6 ATS skid at home and are on a 4-9 spread slide overall after their overtime loss to the Jets on Monday. The Raiders are on a 5-2 under spurt, and the Bills are on a 12-7 under run. Edge: Under.

Chargers (-3, 45) at Titans: The Chargers edged the Titans 17-14 at home last season, barely covering the spread (-2½). Los Angeles is 7-2 ATS in its last nine regular-season road games, though it’s only 6-6 ATS as a favorite. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is on a 12-6 ATS run as an underdog. The Titans are on a 17-7 under uptick. Edge: Titans and under.

Packers (-1, 40½) at Falcons: The Packers have covered five of their last six games, including wins and covers in their last three away games. Atlanta closed last season on a 3-8 spread skid but did win and cover against the Panthers in the opener. The Falcons are on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Packers and under.

Colts (-1½, 39½) at Texans: The Colts are on ATS skids of 0-4 and 3-9. Indianapolis is on a 6-1 over spurt. The Texans covered both meetings last season. Edge: Over.

Seahawks at Lions (-5½, 47½): The Seahawks won a 48-45 shootout at Ford Field last season. Seattle is on a 1-9 spread slide after its blowout loss to the Rams, while the Lions are on a 10-1 cover streak after opening the season with a win at Kansas City. Edge: Lions.

Bears at Buccaneers (-2½, 41): Tampa Bay closed last season on a 2-6-1 ATS skid as a favorite. Including the Bucs’ win over the Vikings last week, Tampa Bay is on a 5-13 spread slide. The Bears are on a 1-8 ATS slide after their blowout loss to the Packers in Week 1. Chicago is on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Over.

Chiefs (-3½, 51) at Jaguars: This is a rematch of last season’s playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in which the Jaguars lost 27-20 but covered. The Chiefs beat Jacksonville 27-17 and covered last year in the regular season. The Jaguars have won and covered seven of their last eight after beating the Colts and covering in Week 1. Edge: Jaguars.

Ravens at Bengals (-3½, 46): The underdog has covered in four of the last five meetings between these division rivals, including playoffs. Cincinnati is on a 1-4 ATS skid, its worst spread run since 2020. The Ravens went 7-3 ATS away from home last season and 4-0-1 ATS as underdogs. The Bengals are on a 17-7-1 under streak. Edge: Ravens and under.

Giants (-5½, 39½) at Cardinals: The Giants went 14-5 ATS for coach Brian Daboll last season before laying a big egg in their 40-0 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. The Giants went 7-1 ATS away from home last season. Edge: Giants.

49ers (-8, 44½) at Rams: The Niners have controlled the series lately, winning and covering eight of the last nine meetings. Edge: 49ers.

Jets at Cowboys (-9, 39): With quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field for only four snaps, the Jets covered as underdogs to the Bills on Monday. New York is on a 13-6 under run. Dallas is on a 5-0 under streak. Edge: Under.

Commanders at Broncos (-3½, 39): Washington lost 17-10 at Denver in 2021. The Broncos are riding a 24-11 under run. The Commanders are on a 14-5-1 under uptick. Edge: Under.

Dolphins (-3, 46½) at Patriots: The Dolphins have covered their last five meetings with the Patriots. New England is on ATS skids of 0-5 and 1-7 overall. Miami is on a 4-0 cover streak. Edge: Dolphins.

Monday

Saints (-3½, 40) at Panthers: The last five meetings between the teams have gone under. The Saints are on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Under.

Browns (-2, 38½) at Steelers: The Steelers have covered six of the last seven meetings. The Browns are on a 7-1 under run, while Pittsburgh is on a 10-3 under uptick at home. The Steelers have lost and failed to cover in back-to-back home games only once since 2013 (in 2021). Edge: Under.