NFL betting trends — Week 2: Raiders 2-3 ATS as home favorites

Arizona at Raiders (-5½, 51½)

The Cardinals covered their first seven on the road last season and went 8-1 ATS away from home. Arizona is 16-6 ATS in the first seven weeks of the season, though it wasn’t competitive in Sunday’s 44-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Raiders went 2-3 ATS as home favorites last season. Edge: Cardinals.

Carolina at New York Giants (-2, 43½)

The Panthers were whipped 25-3 at the Giants last season. Carolina has lost and failed to cover 13 of its past 15 games. The Giants lost and failed to cover their final six last season before starting this season with a win at Tennessee. New York is on a 19-5-1 under run. Edge: Under.

New York Jets at Cleveland (-6½, 39½)

The Jets are on a 12-22 spread slide overall and 2-7 ATS on the road. The Browns are on an 0-5 ATS skid as favorites. Cleveland is on a 6-2 under run.Edge: Under.

Indianapolis (-3½, 45) at Jacksonville

This is where the Colts’ season ended abruptly in Week 18 last season. The Jaguars have a 5-0 ATS streak in the series and have won and covered the past six meetings at home. Indianapolis had covered six straight on the road last season before losing the finale at Jacksonville, and it didn’t cover in last week’s tie at Houston. The Jaguars are on a 13-6 under run, and the past three meetings have gone under. Edge: Jaguars and under.

New England (-2½, 40½) at Pittsburgh

The Patriots are 5-4 ATS away from home and riding a 10-4 over streak. The Steelers have covered their past three home games. Edge: Steelers.

Tampa Bay (-2½, 44) at New Orleans

The Saints have won and covered the past seven regular-season meetings. New Orleans is on a 6-2 under uptick. Edge: Saints and under.

Miami at Baltimore (-3½, 44½)

The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 at home last season as part of their stretch of nine wins in 10 games and an 8-2 cover streak. But Baltimore has won its past six home openers and covered five of them. Edge: Ravens.

Washington at Detroit (-1½, 47½)

The Commanders are on a 7-2-1 cover run. But the Lions are riding ATS streaks of 5-0 and 7-2 at home. Washington is on a 9-4 under uptick. Edge: Under.

Seattle at San Francisco (-8½, 41)

The Seahawks have won the past four meetings and five of six. Seattle is on an 18-8 under run. The Niners covered their final five games last season, seven of eight and 10 of 12 before losing their opener at Chicago. They’ve also won and covered their past four at home. Edge: Seahawks and under.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 46½)

The Falcons are 5-2-1 ATS on the road. The Rams are on a 3-7 spread slide at SoFi Stadium. Edge: Falcons.

Houston at Denver (-10, 45½)

The Texans are on a 2-5 ATS skid. The Broncos are on a 13-5 under streak. Edge: Broncos and under.

Cincinnati (-7, 41½) at Dallas

The Bengals closed last season on an 8-0 ATS run, though they lost at home to the Steelers in Week 1. Cincinnati also covered its final nine away games last season. The Bengals are on a 6-0 under surge. The Cowboys are on a 2-5 spread skid at home. Edge: Bengals and under.

Chicago at Green Bay (-10, 41½)

The Packers have won and covered the past six meetings overall. They’ve also won six straight over the Bears while going 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is 14-0 ATS in the regular season after a straight-up loss. Chicago is 3-7 ATS on the road. Edge: Packers.

Monday

Tennessee at Buffalo (-10, 48½)

The Titans have beaten the Bills and covered in each of the past two years in high-scoring games. Tennessee is riding a 12-6-1 cover streak as an underdog. Buffalo is 6-2-1 ATS at home. The Titans are on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Titans and over.

Minnesota at Philadelphia (-2, 49½)

The Vikings are on a 22-11 over streak. The Eagles are on a 6-1 over run overall and riding a 5-0 over surge at home. Edge: Over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.