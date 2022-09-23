NFL betting trends: Week 3 — Raiders, Titans winless straight up and ATS

The Raiders and Titans are a combined 0-4 straight up and ATS through two games. Tennessee is 6-4 ATS at home and riding a 6-2 under run.

Raiders (-2, 45½) at Tennessee: These teams haven’t met since December 2019, when the Titans ran over the Raiders 42-21 in one of the final games in Oakland. The Raiders are on a 3-6 slide against the spread on the road. The Titans are 6-4 ATS at home and riding a 6-2 under run. These teams are a combined 0-4 straight up and ATS through two games. Edge: Titans and under.

Houston at Chicago (-2½, 39½): The Texans are on a 5-1 spread surge. The Bears are on a 4-10 spread slide. Chicago is on a 2-5 ATS skid at Soldier Field, though it has covered its last two home games. Both teams went under in their first two games. Edge: Texans and under.

Detroit at Minnesota (-6, 51½): The Lions are 13-6 ATS under coach Dan Campbell. The Vikings closed last season on a 7-1 over run before going under in their first two games this season. Edge: Lions.

Cincinnati (-6, 46) at New York Jets: The Jets are on a 2-9 ATS slide in the first three games of the season. New York is 4-6 ATS at home but beat the Bengals last season at MetLife Stadium. Cincinnati had covered six straight road games before last week’s loss at Dallas. The Bengals are on a 7-0 under run. Edge: Under and Bengals.

New Orleans (-2½, 41) at Carolina: The Panthers are on spread slides of 0-9 and 2-14. The Saints are riding a 7-2 under run and the last three meetings have gone under. Edge: Saints and under.

Baltimore (-2½, 44½) at New England: The Patriots have covered four of their last five home games. But they’re on a 2-5 ATS skid overall. The Ravens are on a 6-4 cover run. Edge: Ravens.

Buffalo (-5½, 52½) at Miami: The Bills have won the last seven meetings while going 5-2 ATS. Buffalo is on a 5-0-1 regular season cover streak overall. The Dolphins have won 10 of their last 11 games overall while going 9-2 ATS. Edge: Bills.

Philadelphia (-6½, 47) at Washington: The Eagles are 1-4 ATS away from home. Washington is 4-1 ATS at home and riding a 7-3-1 spread streak overall. Edge: Commanders.

Kansas City (-5½, 51) at Indianapolis: These teams haven’t met since 2019, when the Colts surprised the Chiefs 19-13 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is on an extended 13-20 ATS slide. The Colts are on a 5-1 spread surge as underdogs. The Chiefs are riding an 8-2 over run. Edge: Colts and over.

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 47½): The Jaguars were on a 1-8 spread skid before blanking the Colts last week. Jacksonville is on a 14-6 under run. The Chargers were on a 6-0 over run before going under in their first two games this season. Edge: under.

Atlanta at Seattle (-1, 42): The Falcons have covered their first two games in losses and are 5-2-2 ATS on the road. Atlanta is on a 7-3 under streak at home. The Seahawks are riding a 5-2 cover streak at home. Edge: Falcons and under.

Los Angeles Rams (-3½, 48½) at Arizona: The Rams have dominated this series under Sean McVay, winning 10 of 11 meetings while going 9-2 ATS. The Cardinals are on a 2-6 spread slide. Edge: Rams.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay (Pick’em, 42): The Packers are on a 2-5 ATS skid overall and 0-4 ATS on the road. The Buccaneers won and covered the last two meetings, most recently in the 2021 NFC title game. Tampa Bay is on a 9-3 cover streak. Edge: Buccaneers.

San Francisco (-1½, 44) at Denver: The Broncos are on a 14-5 under run and the 49ers are on a 9-1 under streak. Edge: Under.

Monday

Dallas at New York Giants (-1, 39): The Cowboys have covered eight of the last 10 meetings. Dallas is riding an 11-3 under run and the Giants are on an extended 20-5 under streak. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.