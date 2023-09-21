NFL betting trends — Week 3: Steelers have edge over Raiders
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Steelers at Raiders (-2½, 43): Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin covered his final four games on the road last season and is riding a 12-7 against the spread run as an underdog. The Steelers are on a 4-1 over spurt away from home. Edge: Steelers.
Chargers at Vikings (Pick, 54): The Chargers are on a 7-2 cover run on the road. The Vikings are on a 3-7 ATS slide at home. Minnesota is on an 8-2 over uptick. Los Angeles has gone over in four straight. Edge: Chargers and over.
Titans at Browns (-3, 39½): The Titans are 12-7 ATS as road underdogs. Tennessee is on a 6-1 under run. The Browns are 3-9 ATS as favorites. Cleveland is on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Under and Titans.
Texans at Jaguars (-9½, 44): The Jaguars had lost nine straight games outright to the Texans before beating Houston 31-3 on January 1. Jacksonville has won and covered seven of its last nine games, with both losses to the Chiefs. Edge: Jaguars.
Patriots (-2½, 37) at Jets: Bill Belichick has owned the Jets, winning the last 14 meetings and covering the last five. The Jets barely missed their seventh straight under in last week’s 30-10 loss at Dallas. Edge: Patriots and under.
Saints at Packers (-2, 42½): The Saints are on a 10-2 under run and have covered four straight road games. The Packers are on a 2-5 ATS skid at Lambeau Field. Edge: Saints and under.
Broncos at Dolphins (-6½, 48½): The Broncos are riding a 24-12 under run. Denver is 6-3 as an underdog. Surprisingly, the explosive Dolphins had a 7-1 under record at home last season. Edge: Under and Broncos.
Bills (-6½, 44) at Commanders: Despite blowing out the Raiders, the Bills are still on a 5-9 spread skid. Washington coach Ron Rivera is 5-2 ATS as a home underdog. The Commanders also are on a 14-5-1 under run. Edge: Bills and under.
Falcons at Lions (-3½, 46): The Falcons are on a 1-4 spread skid on the road. Atlanta is on a 6-2 under uptick. The Lions lost in overtime last week but are still on a 10-2 cover streak. Edge: Lions and under.
Colts at Ravens (-7½, 45): Even after Indianapolis’ win at Houston last week, the Colts are on ATS skids of 1-4, 2-6 and 4-9. Indianapolis also is on a 4-7 spread skid on the road. The Colts are on a 7-1 over surge. The Ravens are 2-0 ATS this season and on a 6-2 cover run overall. Edge: Ravens and over.
Panthers at Seahawks (-6, 42): The Panthers are 0-1-1 ATS under coach Frank Reich after finishing last season on an 8-3 cover run. The Seahawks snapped a 1-9 spread slide in last week’s win over the Lions. Carolina is on a 3-0 under run. Edge: Panthers.
Cowboys (-12½, 43½) at Cardinals: The Cowboys saw their 5-0 under streak end last week when their 30-10 win over the Jets narrowly cleared 39. The Cardinals are 0-2 outright but 2-0 ATS. Arizona is 5-2 ATS at home. Edge: Under.
Bears at Chiefs (-12½, 47½): The Bears are stuck in a 12-game losing streak and spread slides of 1-9 and 2-10. Chicago is on a 10-3 over run. The Chiefs are on a 4-8 ATS skid at Arrowhead Stadium. Edge: Over and Chiefs.
Monday
Eagles (-5, 46) at Buccaneers: The Eagles covered at New England to start the season but are on a 3-7 spread slide on the road overall. The Buccaneers have won and covered both games this season but are on a 4-8 ATS skid at home. Edge: Eagles.
Rams at Bengals (-2½, 43½): Rematch of the 2022 Super Bowl. The Rams have covered their last two road games following an 0-6 spread streak away from home. Los Angeles is on a 13-7-1 under run. The Bengals have lost and failed to cover both games this season, but they’re still on an 8-4 ATS run at home. Cincinnati is on a 17-8-1 under uptick. Edge: Under and Bengals.