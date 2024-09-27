NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edge for Browns-Raiders

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Sunday

Browns at Raiders (-2, 37): Both teams are 1-2 against the spread this season, but the road team has covered in every Cleveland game. Both teams are on over runs (Browns 7-3, Raiders 4-1). Edge: Slight to Browns and over.

Saints at Falcons (-2½, 42½): Atlanta has covered two straight at home against New Orleans. The Falcons are on a 20-9 under run, including 3-0 this season. Edge: Slight to under.

Steelers (-1½, 40) at Colts: Pittsburgh has won and covered six straight in the regular season, and the Steelers are on a 4-0 under run in the regular season. Edge: Steelers and slight to under.

Jaguars at Texans (-6, 45): Jacksonville is on a 2-7 ATS skid. However, the road team has won and covered the last five in this series, and Houston is 0-2-1 ATS this season. The Texans are on a 12-5 under run in the regular season. Edge: Under and slight to Texans.

Vikings at Packers (-2½, 43½): Minnesota is off to an impressive 3-0 ATS to start the season, but Green Bay is on a 9-4 ATS run, including 2-1 this season. The Packers are also on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Vikings.

Bengals (-4, 47) at Panthers: Cincinnati is 0-3 straight-up this season (1-2 ATS), while Carolina snapped out of a 4-11-1 ATS skid by crushing the Raiders last week after benching quarterback Bryce Young. The Bengals are on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Rams at Bears (-3, 41): Los Angeles is on a 3-5-2 ATS skid as an underdog and a 3-5 ATS skid on the road. Chicago is on a 7-3-1 ATS run, though only 1-1-1 this season. Edge: Slight to Bears.

Broncos at Jets (-7½, 39½): New York is on a 3-1 ATS run and has gone under in two of three. Denver is on a 10-5 under run. Edge: Under.

Eagles (-2, 43½) at Buccaneers: A rematch of Tampa Bay’s 32-9 wild-card playoff victory last season. Philadelphia has won and covered its two games away from home this season, but the Bucs are on a 7-1 ATS run as regular-season underdogs. The Eagles are on a 6-1 under run on the road, and Tampa Bay is on a 6-2 under run overall. Edge: Bucs and under.

Commanders at Cardinals (-3½, 50½): Both teams are 2-1 ATS this season. Washington is on a 5-1 over run on the road, while Arizona is on a 5-2 over run overall. Edge: Over.

Patriots at 49ers (-10½, 40½): New England is on a 5-1-1 ATS run as an underdog, including 2-1 this season. San Francisco is on a 1-7 ATS skid at home, though 1-0 this season. The 49ers are on a 7-3 over run at home. Edge: Patriots and slight to over.

Chiefs (-7, 40) at Chargers: Kansas City is on a 6-1-1 ATS run away from home. Los Angeles is on a 9-2 under run, including 3-0 this season. Edge: Chiefs and under.

Bills at Ravens (-2½, 46½): Buffalo is 2-1 ATS this season, while Baltimore is 1-2. Both teams are on over runs (Bills 6-2, Ravens 10-6). Edge: Over.

Monday

Titans at Dolphins (-1½, 37): Both teams are 0-3 ATS this season, and Tennessee’s skid extends to 3-9-1. Miami is on a 7-1 under run, including 3-0 this season. Edge: Under.

Seahawks at Lions (-3½, 46½): Seattle is 11-6 as a regular-season underdog the past two seasons. Detroit is 3-0 to the under this season. Edge: Seahawks and slight to under.