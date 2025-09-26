NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edge for Raiders-Bears

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 4 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts during a conversation with back judge Jimmy Russell (82) during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sunday

Bears at Raiders (-1, 47): The Bears’ last appearance at Allegiant Stadium was October 2021, Jon Gruden’s final game as the Raiders’ coach. The Bears have failed to cover five of their past seven road games. The Raiders have covered only three of their past nine home games. They are on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Under.

Vikings vs. Steelers (At Dublin) (Vikings -2½, 41): The Vikings are on a 2-3-2 road slide against the spread and have gone over the total in five of their past eight away from home. The Steelers have won and covered their first two road games this season. Edge: Slight to Vikings.

Commanders (-1, 45½) at Falcons: The Commanders have covered only three of their past nine on the road. The Falcons are on a 3-8 ATS slide. Edge: Slight to Commanders.

Saints at Bills (-16½, 48): The Saints are 0-3 straight up and ATS this season and are on a 4-12 ATS skid. The Bills are on a 9-2 over run at home. Edge: Over and slight to Bills.

Browns at Lions (-10, 45): The Browns are 2-1 ATS this season after closing last season 0-6 ATS. The Lions are on an 8-3-1 ATS run. Edge: Lions.

Panthers at Patriots (-5½, 43): The Panthers are on a 9-3 ATS run and 13-5 over streak. The Patriots are 1-2 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: Panthers and over.

Chargers (-6½, 43½) at Giants: The Chargers are 3-0 straight up and ATS this season and are on a 12-2 ATS run in regular-season games. The Giants are on a 3-12 ATS skid. Edge: Chargers.

Eagles (-3½, 44) at Buccaneers: The Eagles have lost and failed to cover each of their past two trips to the Buccaneers. But they are on a 14-5 ATS run and are 19-1 straight up since losing at Tampa Bay in September 2024. The Buccaneers have won nine of their past 11 and are on a 12-6 over run. Edge: Slight to Buccaneers.

Titans at Texans (-7, 38½): The Titans are on a 3-17 ATS slide and 12-6 over run. The Texans have won and covered four of the past five in the series. Edge: Slight to Texans.

Colts at Rams (-3½, 50): The Colts have gone over the total in nine of their past 11. The Rams have covered nine of their past 11. Edge: Over.

Jaguars at 49ers (-3½, 46½): The Jaguars are on a 9-4-1 ATS run. The 49ers are on a 2-6 ATS skid at home. Edge: Jaguars.

Ravens (-3, 48½) at Chiefs: The Ravens have gone over the total in their first three games this season and 14 of 18. The Chiefs are on a 1-5 ATS home skid and have gone under in seven of their past nine regular-season games. Edge: Slight to Ravens and over.

Packers (-6½, 47½) at Cowboys: The Packers are on a 1-5-1 ATS road slide. The Cowboys have covered four of their past five home games. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Monday

Jets at Dolphins (-2½, 44½): The Jets covered both matchups last season. The Dolphins have failed to cover their past four games. Edge: Slight to Jets.

Bengals at Broncos (-7½, 44½): The Bengals have gone over the total in nine of their past 13. The Broncos have failed to cover six of their past seven, including 0-3 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to over.