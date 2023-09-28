NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edges for Chargers, over vs. Raiders

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) bursts through the line as Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) closes in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Raiders at Chargers (-5½, 48): The home team has won and covered the past four meetings. The Chargers saw their 5-0 over streak narrowly come to an end in last week’s 28-24 win at Minnesota. The total was 52½. Edge: Chargers and over.

Falcons vs. Jaguars (-3, 43½) (At London): Home teams have won and covered all three Falcons games this season. This one is in London, but Atlanta’s only cover was at home in Week 1. The Falcons have gone under in five straight road games. The road team has covered every Jaguars game this season, and Jacksonville has covered five straight away from home. The Jaguars are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 games overall. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Dolphins at Bills (-3, 54): The Dolphins covered all three meetings last season, including the wild-card playoff game, and are riding a 7-1 cover run against the AFC East. Miami is on a 6-0 ATS streak and has covered four in a row as an underdog. The Bills are on a 6-9 spread skid. Edge: Dolphins.

Vikings (-4, 46½) at Panthers: The Vikings are on a 1-7-1 spread slide. Minnesota is on a 4-1 over run away from home. The Panthers are 0-2-1 ATS this season. Edge: Over.

Broncos (-3, 46) at Bears: The Broncos have lost 13 straight road games and haven’t won outright as a visitor since November 2021 at Dallas, though Denver did beat the Jaguars at London last season. The Bears have lost 13 straight games overall and are on a 1-10 ATS slide. Edge: Broncos.

Ravens at Browns (-3, 40): Even after the Ravens’ loss to the Colts, Baltimore is on a 4-1 ATS uptick, though it failed to cover both meetings with the Browns last season. Cleveland is on a 4-7 ATS skid but is 2-1 ATS this season. The Browns are on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Under.

Steelers (-3, 42) at Texans: The Texans are on a 2-6 spread slide at home and are 1-2 ATS this season under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans. The Steelers are on a 7-2 cover run overall and are 5-1 ATS on the road. Edge: Steelers.

Rams at Colts (Pick, 46): The Rams are on a 5-2-1 ATS streak. The Colts have won and covered their past two games and have a 2-1 over mark for coach Shane Steichen, a former UNLV quarterback. Edge: Rams and over.

Buccaneers at Saints (-3½, 40½): Four of the past five regular-season meetings have gone under, and the Saints are on a 9-1 under uptick. The Bucs are on an 8-5 under run. Edge: Under.

Commanders at Eagles (-8, 43): Washington has won two of the past three meetings at Philadelphia. Including last week’s loss to Buffalo, Commanders coach Ron Rivera is on a 6-2-1 ATS run as an underdog. Washington is on a 13-4-1 under uptick, though the Eagles are on a 7-0 regular-season over run at home, excluding the late-season games without quarterback Jalen Hurts last season. Edge: Over and Washington.

Bengals (-2, 41) at Titans: The Bengals have won and covered the past two seasons at Nashville. Even after the loss to the Browns, Titans coach Mike Vrabel has covered three of his past four games. Cincinnati is on a 1-5-1 spread downturn. The Bengals are on an 18-8-1 under run. Edge: Under and Titans.

Patriots at Cowboys (-6½, 43½): Bill Belichick is on an 0-7 spread skid as an underdog, though he did snap a six-game spread losing streak in last week’s win and cover over the Jets. The Cowboys are on a 7-2 cover run at home. Dallas won a 35-29 shootout at Foxborough in 2021. Edge: Cowboys.

Cardinals at 49ers (-14, 44): The Niners are riding a 13-game winning streak in the regular season and have gone 10-2-1 ATS in those games. San Francisco won and covered both meetings with Arizona last season. The Cardinals are 3-0 ATS under first-year coach Jonathan Gannon. Edge: Niners.

Chiefs (-9½, 42½) at Jets: The Chiefs are on a 5-2 under run, and the Jets are on a 12-3 under uptick. New York is on a 1-6 ATS slide. Edge: Under and Chiefs.

Monday

Seahawks at Giants (Pick, 47): Seattle coach Pete Carroll is on a 3-9 spread slide overall but has won and covered two in a row. The Giants are on an 0-4 ATS skid. New York is on a 3-0-1 over surge at home. Edge: Over.