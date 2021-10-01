NFL betting trends — Week 4: Raiders get edge over Chargers

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Monday

Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 51½): The teams split last season, with the road team winning each meeting. The Raiders are 7-2 straight up in their past nine road games, but 4-4 ATS in their last eight road games. The under is 6-2 in the last eight Chargers home games. The Chargers are 3-5 ATS in their last eight at home. Edge: Raiders and slight to under.

Sunday

Tennessee (-7, 44½) at New York Jets: The over is 14-6 in the last 20 Titans games and 24-9 in Tennessee games since early 2019. The Jets are 0-3 straight up and against the spread and are on an 11-4 under run since early 2020. Edge: Titans.

Kansas City (-7, 54½) at Philadelphia: The Chiefs have covered two of their last 14 games on the board. Five of the last seven Kansas City regular-season games have gone over the total. The under is 5-1 in the last six Eagles home games. Philadelphia covered five of its final six home games last season, but dropped its home opener against the 49ers this season. Edge: Eagles.

Carolina at Dallas (-4, 51½): The Panthers are 3-0 straight up and against the spread this season. Carolina’s last six games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and Panthers.

New York Giants at New Orleans (-6, 42): The Giants are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as road underdogs. The under is 14-4-1 in Giants games since 2020. The last six Saints games have gone under the total. Edge: Giants and under.

Cleveland (-2, 51½) at Minnesota: The Browns were 2-6 ATS as favorites last season, but they did cover their two games as favorites this season. Cleveland is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games. The Vikings had dropped eight in a row ATS before covers the last two weeks. The over is 13-5 in Minnesota games since last season. Edge: Over and Browns.

Indianapolis at Miami (-2, 42½): The Colts are 7-5 as underdogs since 2019. Six of Indianapolis’ last seven road games have gone over the total. The Dolphins are on a 23-8 spread uptick since early 2019. Miami covered six straight home games before losing this season’s home opener to the Bills. Edge: Dolphins and over.

Washington (-2, 48) at Atlanta: Six of Washington’s last eight regular-season games have gone under the total. The Falcons are 3-6 ATS in their last nine home games and 1-2 straight up and ATS to start the season. The under is 9-4 in Atlanta’s past 13 games and 5-2 in its last seven home games. Edge: Under and slight to Washington.

Detroit at Chicago (-3, 42): Two of the Lions’ three games this season have gone over the total, as have three of their last four since late 2020. The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as home favorites. Edge: Lions and slight to over.

Houston at Buffalo (-17, 47): The Texans are 7-13 ATS since late 2019. The over was 12-5 in Bills games last season, but the under was 13-4 in Buffalo games in 2019 and is 2-1 this season. Buffalo is 5-3 as a home favorite since 2020. Edge: Bills.

Seattle at San Francisco (-3, 52): The Seahawks dropped their final six ATS on the road last season and are 1-7 ATS in their last eight road games. The teams have split their last eight spread decisions since 2017. The last four meetings have gone over the total, but the under is 9-3 in Seattle’s past 12 games. Edge: Slight to over.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams (-4, 55): The Rams have won the last eight games in the series straight up, going 7-1 ATS. The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS in their last seven games as underdogs. Edge: Rams.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay (-6½, 45½): Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS as an underdog since 2020 (1-0 this season) and 10-3 since 2019 in the role. The Packers are 5-4 ATS in their last nine home games. Green Bay’s last four home games have gone over the total. Edge: Steelers and over.

Baltimore at Denver (pick, 45): The Broncos are 3-0 straight up and ATS this season and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 home games (not counting the game against the Saints played with no quarterbacks last season). The first three Denver games this season went under the total. The Ravens are 5-5-1 ATS in their last 11 road games, and the under is 8-3 in those games. Edge: Under and Broncos.

Tampa Bay (-7, 49½) at New England: The Buccaneers are 3-4 in their last seven games as road favorites. The under is 14-6 in New England games since late 2019. The Patriots were 3-4 as underdogs last season, but 14-4-1 as underdogs in the previous 10 seasons. Edge: Patriots and under.

