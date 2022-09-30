NFL betting trends — Week 4: Take under in Broncos-Raiders

The Raiders have won the last four meetings with the Broncos and five of the last six while going 5-1 against the spread. The Broncos have gone under in 15 of their last 20 games.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver at Raiders (-2½, 45½): The Raiders have won the last four meetings and five of the last six while going 5-1 against the spread. The Broncos are 1-2 ATS with Russell Wilson at QB and have a 3-0 under mark. Denver has gone under in 15 of its last 20 games. The under is 5-0 in the last five meetings hosted by the Raiders. The Raiders are 0-3 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: Under.

Minnesota (-3, 41½) at New Orleans (at London): The Saints are 0-3 ATS this season and on a 4-7 spread slide overall. New Orleans is on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Under and Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers (-5½, 45) at Houston: The Chargers suffered a 41-29 upset loss to the Texans in December. Houston is on a 6-1 ATS streak. Edge: Texans.

New York Jets at Pittsburgh (-3, 41½): The Jets went 2-6 ATS away from home last season. The Steelers are on a 1-5-1 spread slide as favorites or pick. Edge: Steelers.

Buffalo (-3, 51) at Baltimore: The Bills were on a 5-0-1 regular-season spread surge before last week’s loss at Miami. The Ravens are riding a 7-1 cover streak as regular-season underdogs. Edge: Ravens.

Seattle at Detroit (-3½, 48): The Lions are on a 14-6 cover streak and 5-0 over run. Edge: Lions and over.

Cleveland (-1, 47) at Atlanta: Both teams have a 3-0 over record this season. Atlanta was 0-7 ATS at home last season but covered its home opener against the Saints. Edge: Over.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia (-6½, 45½): Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia. The Jaguars whipped the Chargers last week to snap an 18-game road losing streak and five-game road spread skid. The Eagles are 4-2-1 ATS at home. Edge: Eagles.

Washington at Dallas (-3, 41½): The Cowboys won both meetings last season after the Commanders won both meetings in 2020. Washington is on a 7-4-1 ATS surge. Dallas is riding an 11-3-1 under streak. Edge: Commanders and under.

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-4, 43): Both teams got their first wins and covers last week. The Titans have won and covered four of the last five meetings. The over is 4-1 in the last five meetings. Edge: Titans and over.

Chicago at New York Giants (-3, 39½): The teams have met in each of the last three seasons and all three games went under. The Giants are on an extended 20-5-1 under streak. Edge: Under.

Arizona at Carolina (Pick, 43½): The Panthers are on a 3-14 spread slide after winning and covering last week against the Saints. One of their three covers in that span came last season at Arizona. Carolina is on a 1-7 ATS skid at home. The Cardinals are riding a 9-1 regular-season cover streak on the road. Edge: Cardinals.

New England at Green Bay (-9½, 40½): The Patriots failed to cover their final three road games last season before winning and covering their first away game this season at Pittsburgh. The Packers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games at Lambeau Field. Edge: Packers.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay (Pick, 45½): A rematch of the 2021 Super Bowl. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is on a 9-3 spread run in the regular season. Tampa Bay is on a 6-2 under run in the regular season. The Chiefs are on a 13-22 spread slide and 8-3 over uptick. Edge: Buccaneers.

Monday

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (-1½, 42½): The Niners have covered the last five meetings and won the last six regular-season meetings, though they lost to the Rams in January’s NFC title game. LA is on spread slides of 1-4 and 3-6. San Francisco is on an 8-3 ATS run. The 49ers are on under streaks of 6-0 and 10-1. Edge: Niners and under.