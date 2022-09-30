NFL betting trends — Week 4: Take under in Broncos-Raiders
The Raiders have won the last four meetings with the Broncos and five of the last six while going 5-1 against the spread. The Broncos have gone under in 15 of their last 20 games.
Denver at Raiders (-2½, 45½): The Raiders have won the last four meetings and five of the last six while going 5-1 against the spread. The Broncos are 1-2 ATS with Russell Wilson at QB and have a 3-0 under mark. Denver has gone under in 15 of its last 20 games. The under is 5-0 in the last five meetings hosted by the Raiders. The Raiders are 0-3 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: Under.
Minnesota (-3, 41½) at New Orleans (at London): The Saints are 0-3 ATS this season and on a 4-7 spread slide overall. New Orleans is on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Under and Vikings.
Los Angeles Chargers (-5½, 45) at Houston: The Chargers suffered a 41-29 upset loss to the Texans in December. Houston is on a 6-1 ATS streak. Edge: Texans.
New York Jets at Pittsburgh (-3, 41½): The Jets went 2-6 ATS away from home last season. The Steelers are on a 1-5-1 spread slide as favorites or pick. Edge: Steelers.
Buffalo (-3, 51) at Baltimore: The Bills were on a 5-0-1 regular-season spread surge before last week’s loss at Miami. The Ravens are riding a 7-1 cover streak as regular-season underdogs. Edge: Ravens.
Seattle at Detroit (-3½, 48): The Lions are on a 14-6 cover streak and 5-0 over run. Edge: Lions and over.
Cleveland (-1, 47) at Atlanta: Both teams have a 3-0 over record this season. Atlanta was 0-7 ATS at home last season but covered its home opener against the Saints. Edge: Over.
Jacksonville at Philadelphia (-6½, 45½): Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia. The Jaguars whipped the Chargers last week to snap an 18-game road losing streak and five-game road spread skid. The Eagles are 4-2-1 ATS at home. Edge: Eagles.
Washington at Dallas (-3, 41½): The Cowboys won both meetings last season after the Commanders won both meetings in 2020. Washington is on a 7-4-1 ATS surge. Dallas is riding an 11-3-1 under streak. Edge: Commanders and under.
Tennessee at Indianapolis (-4, 43): Both teams got their first wins and covers last week. The Titans have won and covered four of the last five meetings. The over is 4-1 in the last five meetings. Edge: Titans and over.
Chicago at New York Giants (-3, 39½): The teams have met in each of the last three seasons and all three games went under. The Giants are on an extended 20-5-1 under streak. Edge: Under.
Arizona at Carolina (Pick, 43½): The Panthers are on a 3-14 spread slide after winning and covering last week against the Saints. One of their three covers in that span came last season at Arizona. Carolina is on a 1-7 ATS skid at home. The Cardinals are riding a 9-1 regular-season cover streak on the road. Edge: Cardinals.
New England at Green Bay (-9½, 40½): The Patriots failed to cover their final three road games last season before winning and covering their first away game this season at Pittsburgh. The Packers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games at Lambeau Field. Edge: Packers.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay (Pick, 45½): A rematch of the 2021 Super Bowl. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is on a 9-3 spread run in the regular season. Tampa Bay is on a 6-2 under run in the regular season. The Chiefs are on a 13-22 spread slide and 8-3 over uptick. Edge: Buccaneers.
Monday
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (-1½, 42½): The Niners have covered the last five meetings and won the last six regular-season meetings, though they lost to the Rams in January’s NFC title game. LA is on spread slides of 1-4 and 3-6. San Francisco is on an 8-3 ATS run. The 49ers are on under streaks of 6-0 and 10-1. Edge: Niners and under.