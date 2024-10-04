72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edge for Raiders-Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) makes a touchdown reception against Denve ...
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) makes a touchdown reception against Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
More Stories
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring du ...
NFL best bets: Handicappers try to extend 11-0-1 ATS streak
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate place kicker Younghoe Koo's game-winning 58-yard-field goal a ...
Caesars bettor wagers $110K on ‘Thursday Night Football’
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs for open field past Los Angeles Chargers lineback ...
Here are betting odds on Raiders star Davante Adams’ next team
Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during the first half of an NCAA football game agai ...
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Syracuse-UNLV
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Broncos (-3, 36): The Raiders have won the last eight meetings in this series and covered 12 of the past 13. The Raiders are also 9-3-1 against the spread under coach Antonio Pierce. Edge: Raiders.

Jets vs. Vikings (-2½, 40½) (at London): Minnesota is a shocking 4-0 straight-up and ATS this season. The teams are a combined 5-2-1 to the under this season. Edge: Vikings and slight to under.

Panthers at Bears (-4, 41): Carolina is on a 5-14-2 ATS skid, including 1-3 this season, though only 1-1 with quarterback Andy Dalton. Chicago is on a 10-4-1 ATS run. The Panthers have gone over in both of Dalton’s starts this season. Edge: Bears and slight to over.

Ravens (-2½, 48½) at Bengals: Baltimore has won and covered three of the past four meetings in this series and is on a 5-2 ATS run on the road overall. The road team has covered in every Cincinnati game this season. Both teams are on over runs (Ravens 10-5, Bengals 10-3). Edge: Over and slight to Ravens.

Bills (-1, 47) at Texans: Houston is on a 0-4-1 ATS skid. The Bills are on a 4-0 under run on the road, and the Texans are on a 13-5 under run in the regular season. Edge: Under and slight to Bills.

Colts at Jaguars (-3, 46): The home team has covered in every Indianapolis game this season. Jacksonville is on an 8-1 ATS run in this series, though the Jaguars are still winless this season. Jacksonville is on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Jaguars and under.

Dolphins at Patriots (PK, 36): Miami is on an 0-7 ATS skid, but New England is on an 0-3 ATS skid. The Dolphins have covered seven straight in this series, winning six of those outright. Miami is on a 1-5 under run. Edge: Slight to Dolphins and under.

Browns at Commanders (-3½, 44): Cleveland is on a 1-5 ATS skid, while Washington has won and covered three straight. Edge: Commanders.

Cardinals at 49ers (-7½, 50): San Francisco has won and covered the past four meetings in this series and is 2-0 ATS at home this season. Arizona is on a 6-2 over run, and the past five meetings in this series have gone over. Edge: Over and 49ers.

Packers (-3, 48½) at Rams: Green Bay is 4-1 SU, 5-0 ATS against Los Angeles coach Sean McVay. Both teams are on over runs (Packers 10-3, Rams 9-2). Edge: Over and slight to Packers.

Giants at Seahawks (-6½, 43): New York is on an 8-3 ATS run after covering the past two games, while Seattle is on an 0-4-2 ATS skid as a favorite. The Giants are on a 14-5 under run, including 4-0 this season. Edge: Under and Giants.

Cowboys at Steelers (-2½, 44): Dallas is on a 2-7 ATS skid overall and a 1-5 ATS skid as an underdog. Pittsburgh is on a 6-1 ATS run overall and a 6-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Steelers.

Monday

Saints at Chiefs (-5½, 43½): New Orleans is on a 7-2 ATS run overall and a 3-0 ATS run as an underdog, while Kansas City is on a 2-4 ATS skid at home in the regular season. Edge: Saints.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES