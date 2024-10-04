NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edge for Raiders-Broncos

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) makes a touchdown reception against Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Broncos (-3, 36): The Raiders have won the last eight meetings in this series and covered 12 of the past 13. The Raiders are also 9-3-1 against the spread under coach Antonio Pierce. Edge: Raiders.

Jets vs. Vikings (-2½, 40½) (at London): Minnesota is a shocking 4-0 straight-up and ATS this season. The teams are a combined 5-2-1 to the under this season. Edge: Vikings and slight to under.

Panthers at Bears (-4, 41): Carolina is on a 5-14-2 ATS skid, including 1-3 this season, though only 1-1 with quarterback Andy Dalton. Chicago is on a 10-4-1 ATS run. The Panthers have gone over in both of Dalton’s starts this season. Edge: Bears and slight to over.

Ravens (-2½, 48½) at Bengals: Baltimore has won and covered three of the past four meetings in this series and is on a 5-2 ATS run on the road overall. The road team has covered in every Cincinnati game this season. Both teams are on over runs (Ravens 10-5, Bengals 10-3). Edge: Over and slight to Ravens.

Bills (-1, 47) at Texans: Houston is on a 0-4-1 ATS skid. The Bills are on a 4-0 under run on the road, and the Texans are on a 13-5 under run in the regular season. Edge: Under and slight to Bills.

Colts at Jaguars (-3, 46): The home team has covered in every Indianapolis game this season. Jacksonville is on an 8-1 ATS run in this series, though the Jaguars are still winless this season. Jacksonville is on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Jaguars and under.

Dolphins at Patriots (PK, 36): Miami is on an 0-7 ATS skid, but New England is on an 0-3 ATS skid. The Dolphins have covered seven straight in this series, winning six of those outright. Miami is on a 1-5 under run. Edge: Slight to Dolphins and under.

Browns at Commanders (-3½, 44): Cleveland is on a 1-5 ATS skid, while Washington has won and covered three straight. Edge: Commanders.

Cardinals at 49ers (-7½, 50): San Francisco has won and covered the past four meetings in this series and is 2-0 ATS at home this season. Arizona is on a 6-2 over run, and the past five meetings in this series have gone over. Edge: Over and 49ers.

Packers (-3, 48½) at Rams: Green Bay is 4-1 SU, 5-0 ATS against Los Angeles coach Sean McVay. Both teams are on over runs (Packers 10-3, Rams 9-2). Edge: Over and slight to Packers.

Giants at Seahawks (-6½, 43): New York is on an 8-3 ATS run after covering the past two games, while Seattle is on an 0-4-2 ATS skid as a favorite. The Giants are on a 14-5 under run, including 4-0 this season. Edge: Under and Giants.

Cowboys at Steelers (-2½, 44): Dallas is on a 2-7 ATS skid overall and a 1-5 ATS skid as an underdog. Pittsburgh is on a 6-1 ATS run overall and a 6-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Steelers.

Monday

Saints at Chiefs (-5½, 43½): New Orleans is on a 7-2 ATS run overall and a 3-0 ATS run as an underdog, while Kansas City is on a 2-4 ATS skid at home in the regular season. Edge: Saints.