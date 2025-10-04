NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edge for Raiders-Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the second hall of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Colts (-6½, 48): The Raiders are 0-3 straight up and against the spread since their season-opening win over the Patriots. The Raiders are on a 7-3 under run. The Colts won and covered their first three this season before last week’s 27-20 loss to the Rams. Indianapolis is on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Colts.

Vikings (-3, 36) vs. Browns, at London: The Vikings are on a 2-4 spread skid overall and 1-3-1 away from home. The Browns are on an 0-7 ATS losing streak away from home. Edge: Vikings.

Dolphins (-1, 44½) at Panthers: The Dolphins snapped an 0-4 spread skid Monday against the Jets. Miami is on over runs of 3-0 and 8-4. The Panthers are 1-3 straight up and ATS this season, but they’re on a 6-1 cover run at home. Carolina is on an 8-3 over surge. Edge: Panthers and slight to over.

Cowboys (-1½, 47) at Jets: The Jets are on a 3-6 spread skid at home and are on a 9-2 over run. The Cowboys are on a 6-1 over uptick on the road. Edge: Over and slight to Cowboys.

Broncos at Eagles (-4, 43½): The Broncos are on a 1-5 spread slide as road underdogs and a 2-6 ATS skid overall. Denver is on a 6-3 over run on the road. The Eagles have won 10 straight games and are riding a 15-5 cover run. They’re also on a 7-4 over uptick. Edge: Eagles and over.

Giants at Saints (-2, 42): The Giants are 1-6 ATS as visitors and 4-1 to the under. The Saints have lost eight straight games since last season’s 14-11 road win over the Giants. New Orleans is on a 4-1 over surge. Edge: Slight to Giants.

Texans (-1½, 40½) at Ravens: The Texans have lost and failed to cover the past three meetings with the Ravens, getting crushed by a combined score of 90-21. Houston is 2-5-1 ATS away from home. Baltimore is on a 1-4 spread skid. The Texans are on a 5-0 under streak, while the Ravens are on a 15-5 over run. Edge: Ravens and slight to over.

Titans at Cardinals (-7½, 41): The Titans are mired in a point spread slump of 3-18 ATS. Tennessee is on a 3-0 under streak away from home. The Cardinals are on a 10-5 spread uptick, though they’ve failed to cover their past two at home. Arizona is on a 4-1 over run at home. Edge: Cardinals and slight to over.

Buccaneers at Seahawks (-4, 44½): The Buccaneers are on a 15-6 ATS uptick on the road. Tampa Bay is on a 6-3 over run, and the Seahawks are on a 7-3 over surge. Seattle has won and covered its past three this season. Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.

Lions (-10, 49½) at Bengals: The Lions have three consecutive wins and covers. Detroit is riding a 14-4-1 regular-season spread run. The Bengals have lost their past two games to the Vikings and Broncos by a combined score of 76-13. Cincinnati is on a 7-1 over run at home. Edge: Lions and over.

Commanders at Chargers (-3, 47): The Commanders are 0-3 ATS on the road and riding a 14-8 over run overall. They’re 0-2 ATS as underdogs this season. The Chargers are on a 12-4 spread uptick despite last week’s loss to the Giants. Edge: Slight to Chargers and over.

Patriots at Bills (-8, 49): The Patriots have covered the past four meetings with the Bills, including two outright home wins. The over is on a 4-1 run in the series. Buffalo is 4-2 ATS as a favorite of 7 or more. The Bills are on a 12-4 under run. Edge: Over and slight to Patriots.

Monday

Chiefs (-3½, 45½) at Jaguars: The Chiefs are on a 7-4 spread surge. The Jaguars are on a 10-4-1 ATS uptick overall. The under is 5-1 in Jacksonville’s past six home games. Edge: Slight to Jaguars and under.